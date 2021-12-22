The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 16-22.
- Marvin Jackson Sr. to Marvin Jackson Sr. and Cindy L. Jackson, $1, Cooper Township.
- William D. Zapsky and Naomi Jane Zapsky to Robert David Zapsky, $1, Bigler Township.
- David J. Stern to RMP 2021 LLC, $1, DuBois City.
- Jedidiah Mariah and Coral Marian to Jerry Cline, $16,500, Lawrence Township.
- John D. Clark Jr. and Betsy M. Clark to John D. Clark Jr., $1, Morris Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Mary E. Collier by tax claim to Jordan D. White, $400, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and U.S. Coal Inc. by tax claim to Jordan D. White, $500, Pike Township.
- Rico Franzoni to Gary L. Luzier Jr., $40,000, Huston Township.
- David L. Peters, Joseph M. Peters and Helen D. Peters to Joseph M. Peters and Helen D. Peters, $1, Pike Township.
- Karen Goryance and Mark A. Goryance to Bradley Q. Eckberg and Trudy I. Eckberg, $36,000, Gulich Township.
- Steven R. Cox, individually and executor, William Ralston Cox estate, Elinor F. Cox estate, Wesley R. Cox, individually and heir, Kenneth R. Cox, individually and heir, and Kathleen S. Cox Amiott, individually and heir, to Steven R. Cox and Wesley R. Cox, $1, Huston Township.
- Linda D. Michael, co-executor, Franklin L. Chittister estate and Debra A. Antonio to Nicole Moore, $66,000, Sandy Township.
- Timothy J. Ennis, administrator, and Jeffrey L. Ennis estate to Kaleb R. Ennis, $150,000, Morris Township.
- Jo Anne Thompson and Richard J. Swoope to Jo Anne Thompson and Richard J. Swoope, $1, Cooper Township.
- Keith L. Kriner and Lori G. Kriner to Dylan Kriner and Brooke Kriner, $129,200, Sandy Township.
- Vazette Capital LLC to Mynks Balewa, $15,000, Irvona Borough.
- D. Quigley Properties LLC to TMP Manufacturing Company, $60,000, Clearfield Borough.
- John Robert Ninosky Sr., executor, and Veronica A. Weakland estate to John R. Ninosky, trustee, Veronica A. Weakland estate and Matthew Weakland, FBO, $1, Coalport Borough.
- Joseph M. Bacha and Nicole R. Bacha to Robert L. Gray and Deborah A. Gray, $499,000, Sandy Township.
- Wendy Myers to Malachi T. Jones, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Lois Jean Klemick to Glen E. Ogden and Marsha D. Hughes, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Jennifer A. Moore, co-executor, C. Richard Bloom II, co-executor, and Claude R. Bloom estate to Danielle J. Gearhart and Vika G. Gearhart, $104,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Grae Schuster and Sherry Schuster to Edwin D. Nelson and Kathleen Ruth Cole Nelson, $30,000, Brady Township.
- Grae Schuster and Sherry Schuster to Grae Schuster and Sherry Schuster, $1, Brady Township.
- Margaret A. Harpster to Margaret A. Harpster and Michael R. Harpster, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Kathleen A. Smith to Frank A. Cost and Diane Dudek, $32,500, Sandy Township.
- Beverly Himes to Ronald G. Himes Jr., $1, Sandy Township.
- Lon L. Baird and Marcy S. Baird to Lon L. Baird, Marcy S. Baird and Jessica M. Baird, $1, Sandy Township.
- DSV SPV3 LLC to Danah Fay Spencer and Nicholas Allen Spencer, $1, Boggs Township.
- Dale W. Heeter and Christina L. Heeter to Tracey L. Amacher, David Amacher, Kiersten and Lauren Cooney, $200, Sandy Township.
- Edward A. Vojtkofsky to Gardith Edouard and Marie C. Tondelier, $200, Sandy Township.
- Richard Harold English and Princess T. English to David Charles English, $1, Graham Township.
- Cheryl L. Hansen to Alfred Straubinger, $43,001, Woodward Township.
- Jackson C. Baughman and Matthew G. Higgins to MK General Contracting LLC, $47,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Christopher G. Polkinghorn, executor, and C. William Polkinghorn estate to Rodney B. Irwin, $53,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and William C. Decker by tax claim to Martha E. Tozer, $626.31, Curwensville Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Marie Marano by tax claim and Francesco Marano by tax claim to David Marble, $4,245.26, Irvona Borough.
- Sandee Shaddock to Adam J. Kepple, $350,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Kristi L. Heichel by tax claim to Vincent Pantarelli, $3,101.73, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Steve B. Maines by tax claim and Deborah A. Maines by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $1,266.06, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Jong Whan Kim by tax claim and Silvia L. Kim by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $3,500, Bradford Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Gidget D. Demas by tax claim to S and J Property Improvements LLC, $5,000, Burnside Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Paul F. Martin Jr. by tax claim to Vincent Pantarelli, $4,761.95, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Edward Moskol by tax claim, and Tiffany Moskol by tax claim to Devin L. Rhoad and Erinn R. Rhoad, $12,000, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Roberta Merriman by tax claim to Nicholas B. McGuire, $2,145.18, Decatur Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Howard Osewalt by tax claim and Judy Osewalt by tax claim to S and J. Property Improvements LLC, $1,250, Ferguson Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Northeastern Its LLC by tax claim to Martin Whitaker, Cindy Whitaker and Talisa Dimmick, $525.02, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, John D. Murray by tax claim and Linda K. Murray by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $5,757.61, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Megan MacDonald by tax claim to Property Development LLC, $513.96, Chest Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Amandus J. Stephens by tax claim, heirs to Property Development LLC, $1,250, Chest Township.
- Deborah Bellmore West, individually and co-partner, Deborah West Bellmore and Jeffrey D. Bellmore, individually and co-partner to Riverview Bible Church of Clearfield Pennsylvania, $475,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Lowell M. Buckner by tax claim, trustee, to Joshua A. Hummel, $5,543.33, Cooper Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Brian K. Oney by tax claim to Alan R. Larson, Judith S. Larson, Roger L. Larson, Cathy R. Larson, Michael Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella, $1,000, Karthaus Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Jennifer A. Smith by tax claim to Gary Lyons and Joanne Lyons, $4,549.34, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Stanley Douglas by tax claim to Keith A. Klinger and Elaine F. Klinger, $667.36, Pike Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Dolores K. Refosco by tax claim to Kim Irwin, $3,613.93, Union Township.
- Herbert J. Wilson and Kathy J. Wilson to Darren Smeal, $370,000, Lawrence Township.
- Helen B. Kupp to Mose L. Hess and Joelle L. Hess, $15,000, Karthaus Township.
- Tracy Lazar, executrix, and John M. Lazar estate to Tracy Lazar, $1, DuBois City.
- Thomas Carpin Jr. estate and Michele Kister, executrix, to Katelyn Marie Kister and Nathan Daniel Knepp, $69,000, DuBois City.
- Carol J. Johnson and Bernard Johnson to Carol J. Johnson and Bernard Johnson, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Carol J. Johnson, Bernard Johnson, Karan A. Stiles and Jesse Stiles to Karan A. Stiles and Jesse A. Stiles, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Jodi Miller, executrix, and Robert F. Miller estate to Joann Miller estate, $1, Burnside Township.
- Jodi Lynn Rupert, individually and executrix and beneficiary, Joann Miller estate, Gary A. Rupert, Jack Robert Miller, individual and beneficiary, Raquel Miller and Dawn Joann Miller, individual and beneficiary, to Jodi Lynn Rupert, Jack Robert Miller and Dawn Joann Miller, $1, Burnside Township.
- Scott Casteel to Grace R. Polohonki and Derrick T. Polohonki, $135,500, Sandy Township.
- Adam L. Phillips to Adam L. Phillips and Monica N. Phillips, $1, Brady Township.
- Nathan Wessel, by agent, Richard L. Wessel, agent, and Ashlee Wessel, to Richard L. Wessel and Martha E. Wessel, $1, Graham Township.
- Sierra M. Walker and Douglas Walker to Jeff Fisher, $89,900, Clearfield Borough.
- GEC Clearfield Real Estate LLC to Mountain Laurel PropCo LLC, $13,540,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Paul E. Bracken Jr. by sheriff sale to U.S. Bank, $1, Burnside Township.
- Nancy J. Natalie to Clavin Maines and Diane Maines, $82,000, Lawrence Township.
- Gilbert D. Frame II and Krista L. Frame to Douglas Scott Walker and Sierra Marie Walker, $172,500, Lawrence Township.
- Bradlee P. Gregory and Janelle L. Gregory to Dustin J. Jabco, $167,000, Sandy Township.
- Roy Robert Ralston and Betty L. Ralston to Carrie L. Barr and Ronald Barr, $80,000, Beccaria Township.
- Rick A. Coudriet and Cynthia R. Coudriet to Rick A. Coudriet and Cynthia R. Coudriet, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Tracy Lazar to Joanne Marie Barbey, $1, DuBois City.
- Cindy E. Weber and Ricky L. Weber to Michael J. Weber and Hayes Y. Weber, $1, Huston Township.
- Mary L. Boyle to Mary L. Boyle and Cathy Westphal, $1, DuBois City.
- David J. Kotula and Bonnie L. Kotula to David T. Kotula, $1, New Washington Borough.
- Harry W. Schropp to Nicholas R. Sciamanna, $109,000,Sandy Township.
- Giles N. Prang and Rae M. Prang to Living Trust of the Brown Estate and Brown Estate Living Trust, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert T. Angiolelli and Jami L. Angiolelli to Robert T. Angiolelli, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Gary Swope and Lou Ann Swope to Steven G. Swope,$1, Brady Township.
- Lewis F. Fulare, Ouida J. Fulare, Jerome C. Fulare, Francine M. Fulare, Thomas J. Fulare and Michelle M. Fulare to Lewis F. Fulare Jr. and Ouida J. Fulare, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Lewis F. Fulare, Ouida J. Fulare, Jerome C. Fulare, Francine M. Fulare, Thomas J. Fulare and Michelle M. Fulare to Jerome C. Fulare and Francine M. Fulare, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Randy L. Hilliard Jr. to Donna J. Hilliard, $1, Mahaffey Borough.
- Marden Trust, Mary C. Flynn, trustee, Margaret Kupar, by aif, and Deborah A. Barlow, aif, to Tracey L. Southern, $3,000, Bigler Township.
- Mary L. Butler, co-administratrix, Nancy A. Ott, co-administratrix, and James T. Cable estate, to Mary L. Butler and Nancy A. Ott, $1, Bloom Township.
- Mary L. Butler, co-administratrix, and James T. Cable estate to Mary L. Butler and Nancy A. Ott, $1, Bloom Township.
- Patrick A. Shea and Jaralyn R. Shea to Dora E. Shea, sole trustee, John Bernard Revocable Trust and Dora E. Shea, revocable trust, $55,000, DuBois City.
- Gerald H. Stottish, executor, Judith J. Stottish estate to Gerald H. Stottish and Karen L. Stottish, $1, Sandy Township.
- Roger N. Parks Jr. to Michael J. Parks and Crystal L. Parks, $1, Chest Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Ronny B. Hege and Paula J. Hege, $2,000, Sandy Township.
- Zachary J. Sahm to John L. Lewis and Judith A. Lewis, $115,000, Beccaria Township.
- Catherine A. Poeta to Keagan James Hess, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.