The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Dec. 1-7.
- Chetwin Merrill Hurd Revocable Trust, Vera Stiles Hurd Revocable Trust, Vera Stiles Hurd, trustee, to Survivors Trust, Chetwin Merrill Hurd Revocable Trust, Vera Stiles Hurd Revocable Trust, Vera Stiles Hurd, trustee, and GST Exempt Family Trust B, $1, Newburg Borough.
- Chetwin Merrill Hurd Revocable Trust, Vera Stiles Hurd Revocable Trust and Vera Stiles Hurd, trustee, to Survivors Trust, Chetwin Merrill Hurd Revocable Trust, Vera Stiles Hurd Revocable Trust, Vera Stiles Hurd, trustee, and GST Exempt Family Trust B, $1, Ferguson Township.
- George E. Lukaschunis to George E. Lukaschunis and Cheryl Lukaschunis, $1, Huston Township.
- Reuben A. Miller and Susan E. Miller to Reuben A. Miller and Susan E. Miller, $1, Huston Township.
- Reuben A. Miller and Susan E. Miller to Reuben A. Miller and Susan E. Miller, $1, Jordan Township.
- Christopher P. Varacallo and Elissa A. Varacallo to Christopher P. Varacallo and Elissa A. Varacallo, $1, Sandy Township.
- Alexander A. Krot and Joy A. Krot to Kyle C. Henzes, $3,500, Sandy Township.
- Kathleen Becker, Christopher J. Wulderk, Laura Denby, Thomas J. Wulderk, Samantha L. Wulderk and David P. Wulderk Estate to Stephen J. Wulderk, $1, Woodward Township.
- Matthew D. Norris and Kimberly Norris to Linsey K. Aughinbaugh, $75,000, Lawrence Township.
- Brian J. Bennethum to Teddie L. Bennethum and Melissa M. Bennethum, $1, Covington Township.
- Rajnikant D. Patel and Kalpanaben R. Patel to Devdarshan LLC, $575,000, Lawrence Township.
- Dotty L. Snyder, administrator CTA, and Ruby J. Call Estate to Michael J. Call, $1, Ferguson Township.
- Gordon L. Deible and Candace H. Deible to Jennifer Jo Steiner, $300,000, DuBois City.
- Tracy S. Lazar to Bryan Bondoc and Amanda Bondoc, $64,000, DuBois City.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, David Michael Hoyt by sheriff sale, Karen Dawn Hoyt by sheriff sale and 21st Mortgage Corporation, at the suit of Hoyt property, to 21st Mortgage Corporation, $1, Graham Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, John S. Walko by sheriff sale, administrator, Mary E. Walko Estate by sheriff sale and PNC Bank National Association, at the suit of/Walko property, to PNC Bank National Association, $15,200, Bell Township.
- Robert L. Peoples Jr., executor, and Robert L. Peoples Sr. Estate to Brian K. Dixon and Jennifer J. Dixon, $140,000, Sandy Township.
- Wendy Fournier and Alain Fournier to Kyle A. Baumgardner, $3,065, Cooper Township.
- Susan C. Covalla to Amos K. Stoltzfus and Barbie M. Stoltzfus, $84,000, Jordan Township.
- U.S. Bank Trust National Association, trustee, and American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series 2015A+ to Morris Township Municipal Authority, $1,000, Morris Township.
- Charles Beirlair to Raymond P. Blake, $85,000, Irvona Borough.
- John W. Keil and Amy M. Keil to Sheldy E. Maynard, $165,000, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth Gene Rowles, co-executor, Harry D. Rowles, co-executor, and Violet A. Rowles Estate to Ramona Lee Smith and Lynn Allen Smith Sr. and Chelsea Nicole Mills, $73,000, Lawrence Township.
- William J. Muth and Annette Muth to Sheng Hui Chen and Yulin Zheng, $135,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Alex M. Sossong and Stephanie D. Sossong to Cody R. McGarvey and Ashley N. McGarvey, $245,000, Sandy Township.
- Benjamin Herr and Susan Herr to Tina Hart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Sue Ann Sterrett, individually and executrix, Betty B. Sterrett Estate, Randall R. Sterrett, Jeffrey S. Sterrett and Douglas D. Sterrett to Jeffrey S. Sterrett, Douglas B. Sterrett and Sue Ann Sterrett, $1, Goshen Township.
- Sue Ann Sterrettt, individually and executrix, Betty B. Sterrett estate, Randall R. Sterrett, Jeffrey S. Sterrett and Douglas B. Sterrett to Jeffrey S. Sterrett, Douglas B. Sterrett and Sue Ann Sterrett, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Sue Ann Sterrett, individually and executrix, Betty B. Sterrett Estate, Randall R. Sterrett, Jeffrey S. Sterrett, and Douglas B. Sterrett to Jeffrey S. Sterrett, Douglas B. Sterrett and Sue Ann Sterrett, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Andrew T. Gilbert Estate, Rebecca Pasternak, co-administratrices, and Gretchen Clark, co-administratrices, to Nicholas Bogacki and Olivia Musser, $110,000, DuBois City.
- Bryon E. Hilliard and Christina Hilliard to Tyler Hilliard, $1, Brady Township.
- Gaurav Pravinchandra Patel and Dhara Gaurav Patel to Teri Groves, $150,000, DuBois City.
- Robert L. McGonigal to Karen S. McGonigal, trustee, and Robert L. McGonigal Irrevocable Trust, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Charity J. Selvage by sheriff sale, Jeffrey T. Selvage by sheriff sale, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, trustee by the suit of Selvage property, and Bungalow Series IV Trust, by trustee by the suit of Selvage property, to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, trustee, and Bungalow Series IV Trust, by trustee, $2,205.62, Clearfield Borough.
- Teresa D. Stodart to Courtney N. Penner and Jacob T. Stodart, $1, Knox Township.
- Timothy D. Tobias, Ruby J. Anderson, Joseph Anderson, Luanne L. Shoffner, David Shoffner and Inez Jean Tobias Estate to Timothy D. Tobias, $1, Jordan Township.
- Jason L. Rowles and Penny L. Rowles to Adam Dimmick and Raquel Zattoni, $75,000, Grampian Borough.
- Chester Dale, by AIF, Janet L. Boyd, AIF, and Paul C. Dale, AIF, to Paul C. Dale, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Steven A. Miller and Karen Miller to Eric S. Rausch, Richard C. Miller Jr., Richard C. Miller III, Carl J. Burgos, Jonathan J. Raible and Benjamin J. Patil, $1, Cooper Township.
- Dean W. Caruso, co-executor, Mark A. Caruso, co-executor, and Phyllis A. Wright Estate to Mark A. Caruso, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Erica L. Kindelberger and David Kindelberger to Nathan A. Hall and Delissa A. Hall to $5,000, Graham Township.
- Janet L. Cole to Robert Dovalla and Mikayla Dumbarger, $50,000, Girard Township.
- Dale R. Leonard and Darlene Leonard to Christopher K. Leonard and Ashley J. Leonard, $4,000, Girard Township.
- Preston W. McKee Jr. to Donald L. Hines and Sharon J. Hines, $160,000, Girard Township.
- Joshua D. Butler to Norma J. Butler and Dallas P. Butler, $1, Penn Township.
- Christopher Webb Industries LLC to Trevor A. Seachrist, $20,000, Girard Township.
- Joseph L. Hess to Tama L. Koller and Kyrie N. Garcia, $169,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Ann F. Veres to Andrew E. Veres, Ann F. Veres, Patricia Ann Demchak, Andrea Ann Stapleton and Margaret Ann Phelps, $1, Cooper Township.
- Jason A. Pentz, administrator, and Sandra L. Pentz Estate to John W. Theis Jr., $19,168.22, Lawrence Township.
- Wendy McGee Schuknecht, trustee and manager, Thomas Bryon McGee, trustee and manager, H.B. McGee Revocable Trust, sole member, and McGee Farms LLC to Sawhud Land LLC, $150,000, Newburg Borough.
- Anne J. Wagoner to Anne Jean Wagoner and Autumn Jean Wagoner, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Anne Jean Wagoner to Anne Jean Wagoner and Autumn Jean Wagoner, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Terry A. Jones and Kathleen A. Jones to Nathan C. Jones, $15,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Keith D. Ludy to David Paul Ott Jr. and Ashley Nicole Ott, $25,000, Covington Township.
- Jerome Denk and Holly Denk to Jerome Denk, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jason Yale and Michele Yale to Barry Ludwig and Lisa Ludwig, $232,500, Sandy Township.
- Richard M. Oboczky and Carol Oboczky to JMT Legacy LLC, $7,700, Sandy Township.