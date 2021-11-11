The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Nov. 4-10.
- Gregory B. Murray to Spitzer A-Team LP, $1,475,000, Sandy Township.
- Jeffery V. Shugarts, individually and co-executor, Judith G. Shugarts, individually and co-executor, and William B. Shugarts estate to Jeffery V. Shugarts and Judith G. Shugarts, $1, Graham Township.
- Gregory S. Marshall, individually and agent, and Peggy K. Marshall, by agent, to Gregory S. Marshall, trustee and successor, and Marshall Trust, Brady Township.
- AJRD Holdings Inc. and CMP Energy Inc. to AJRD Houldings Inc., $1, Decatur Township.
- Gregory S. Hertlein and Rebecca J. Herlein to Angela Sloppy, $82,500, Lawrence Township.
- Ryan C. Jacoby and Stephanie N. Jacoby to Ryan C. Jacoby, $1, Jordan Township.
- William Dixon to Benjamin L. Shimmel and Colleen S. Shimmel, $5,000, Brady Township.
- Funeral Service Pennsylvania LLC, successor by merger, Funeral Corporation Pennsylvania, successor by merger, ECI Services of Pennsylvania Inc., successor by merger, Mohney-Yarger Funeral Chapel Inc., successor by merger, and TMJ Land Inc. to Redevelopment Auth. of DuBois, $25,000, DuBois City.
- Paul Kephart and Marie D. Kephart to Matthew E. Johnson Jr. and Lindsey D. Shaw, $80,000, Decatur Township.
- Clayton D. Reed and Carly Read to Michael Misiewicz, $150,000, Sandy Township.
- Alfred E. Swatsworth and Freda C. Swatsworth to Nathan Paul Braniff, $89,900, Lawrence Township.
- Michael J. Warwick to Joshua Simmers, $86,900, Beccaria Township.
- Richard A. Lanzoni and Michele L. Lanzoni to Matthew K. Carson and Paige S. Carson, $69,900, DuBois City.
- Glenn A. Taylor and Rana W. Taylor to Wesley Stephen Lewis and Shannon Lee Lewis, $230,000, Covington Township.
- Dewey Moriarity and Mildred C. Morarity to Dewey Moriarity, Mildred C. Moriarity and Bryan Moriarity, $1, Cooper Township.
- Pa. Hunt Club LTD to Kristy R. Johnson,. $109,000, Gulich Township.
- Gary L. Yarger, Dolores V. Yarger, Larry Merle Fahr and Susan D. Fahr to Larry Merle Fahr, Melissa D. Fahr, and Kevin M. Fahr, $1, Decatur Township.
- Pat Deaven and Marylouise Deaven to Larry L. Becker III and Larry L. Becker Jr., $86,000, Goshen Township.
- Susan M. Pardo and Maxine J. Orwick to Maxine J. Orwick, $1, Graham Township.
- Shawn R. McCracken and Donna M. McCracken to James E. Jordan and Lisa M. Jordan, $248,000, Lawrence Township.
- Community Loan Servicing LLC to EXR LLC, $1,000, Beccaria Township.
- Meri C. Pollick, executrix, and Samuel E. McKay estate to Sipe Family Trust, $149,900, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Heather Siverling, executrix, and Virginia L. Siverling estate to Heather Siverling, $1, Sandy Township.
- Virginia L. Guiher to Brent Gibboney, $165,000, Penn Township.
- Christine L. Bernardo to Shane W. Sweeney and Toni M. Sweeney, $199,999, Sandy Township.
- Dennis R. Gregori and Joann McClockey to Brent A. Barnes and Amy E. Barnes, $4,500, Sandy Township.
- Gregory B. Murray to Genevieve Murray, $1, Sandy Township.
- Genevieve Murray to Genevieve Murray, $1, Sandy Township.
- Genevieve Murray to Spitzer A-Team LP, $4,325,000, Sandy Township.
- Miranda J. Flores Ross to Brad Fritchman and Christy Fritchman, $30,000, DuBois City.
- Ashlee Standifer to Hipolito Luis, $3,300, Lawrence Township.
- Louis C. Aloise, Linda Aloise, Eugene E. Wilson and Joyce L. Wilson to Frank Forbes and Holly Forbes, $10,000, Sandy Township.
- Paul G. Jensen to Michael Fenush, Annmarie Fenush, and Angela M. Fenush, $42,000, Morris Township.
- R&K Homes LLC to Edward J. Jenkins and Bobbi Jo Jenkins, $125,000, DuBois City.
- Lori Donahue to Christina Earl, $290,000, Sandy Township.
- John B. Kness and Valerie A. Kness to Donna M. Spillane, $255,000, Sandy Township.
- Christopher Syktich, trustee, Regina Ann Syktich, trustee, Christopher Syktich living trust, Regina Syktich living trust, Joseph Syktich Jr., Anne Marie Tressler, and Nancy Lynn Syktich to Veronica L. Hugill, $88,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Leland M. Yeany and Tamara J. Yeany to Jean Main, $223,500, Sandy Township.
- Stephen D. Maddalena and Candace L. Maddalena to Darrell Bowles and Liane Bowles, $28,500, Sandy Township.
- Jack Stradorfsky and Margaret Stradorfsky to Deborah Collins, $1, DuBois City.
- Ronald W. Spicher and Cheryl L. Spicher to Edward A. Lisivick III and Christina L. Myerski, $418,000, Sandy Township.
- Kathryn Shimel Camberg, executrix, and Eugene G. Shimel estate to Rodney D. Kitko and Melanie Kitko, $73,000, Woodward Township.
- William D. Buss, administrator, and Raymond Kenneth Shivley estate to Richard A. Lee, $53,000, Bell Township.
- Gregory Parks and Lori Parks to Richard L. Greslick Jr. and Arianne R. Greslick, $5,000, Ferguson Township.
- John D. Bennese and Kathy A. Bennese to William H. Fulton and Susan B. Fulton, $162,900, Clearfield Borough.
- Sue Ann Blakeslee, Dryna West, Richard West, Eugene Shively and Linda L. Shively to Holly M. Bianchino, $80,000, Sandy Township.
- Darlene A. Price and Harry D. Price to Darlene A. Price and Katie Maines, $1, Girard Township.
- Sherry Dixon and Timothy Dixon to Anthony L. Hugill, $125,000, Greenwood Township.
- Richard L. Adam and Carol J. Adam to John Allen Fleck, $9,000, Bigler Township.
- Dolores L. McClain to Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, $200, Sandy Township.
- Bonnie Travaglio to Christine Langley and William Moore, $13,050, Sandy Township.
- Gary R. Corrigan and Doris M. Corrigan to Gary R. Corrigan, Doris M. Corrigan, and Matthew R. Corrigan, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Mary Lou Pape, sole survivor, and Albert P. Pape estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Donald Edgar Kahle Jr. and Pamela Lee Kahle to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Stephanie L. Heffner Bogle to David I. Bogle, $1, DuBois City.
- Raymond P. Medred to Derrick Bundy, $119,000, Sandy Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, John Sebasovich Jr. by tax claim and Irene M. Sebasovich to Matthew Neubert and Amber Smsith, $400, Sandy Township.
- Susan J. Schultz to Flood Family Homes LLC, $62,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Resort Land Corporation by tax claim to Jerome Denk and Holly Denk, $401, Sandy Township.
- R. David Kay and Joann M. Kay to R. David Kay, trustee, Joann M. Kay, trustee, R. David Kay real estate protector and Joann M. Kay estate protector, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau and Iona M. Spade by tax claim to Lyle E. Keith and Dana C. Keith, $1,000, Irvona Borough.
- Ryan C. Jacoby to Annette Bickle, $109,000, Jordan Township.
- Russell G. Hummel, by agent, and Pauline A. Hummel, individually and agent, to Russell G. Hummel, trustee, Pauline A. Hummel, trustee, Russell G. Hummel real estate protector trust, and Pauline A. Hummel real estate protector trust, $1, Graham Township and Wallaceton Borough.
- Russell G. Hummel by agent and Paulien A. Hummel, individually and aif, to Russell G. Hummel, trustee, Pauline A. Hummel, trustee, Russell G. Hummel real estate protector trust and Pauline A. Hummel real estate protector trust, $1, Graham Township.
- Damon J. Sheeder and Molly A. Sheeder to Glenn A. English and Marlene K. English, $3,000, Knox Township.
- Bradley J. Sheeder and Shelley L. Sheeder to Glenn A. English and Marlene K. English, $3,000, Knox Township.
- Gregory L. Miller and Tamara L. Miller to Cen-Clear Child Services Inc., $325,000, Bradford Township.
- Betsy L. Wilson, executrix, and Christa M. Small estate to Betsy L. Wilson, $1, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- William G. Derrick and Shannon Beaver to William G. Derrick and Shannon Beaver Derrick, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Dwight Baum to Matthew Baum and Dana Baum, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Carol A. Glace to Steven A. Miller and Karen Miller, $1, Cooper Township.