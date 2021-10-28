The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 21-27:
- Walker Residential Properties LLC to Keystone Country Rentals LLC, $72,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Gerald Royer to Corey J. Sawyers and Nicole L. Swayers, $219,000, Sandy Township.
- Casey T. Maines and Juliet S. Maines to Michael C. Cleveland and Tiffany Cleveland, $241,000, Boggs Township.
- Edward Connelly Jr. and Patricia Mae Connelly to Jeffrey R. Starr and Karen R. Starr, $11,000, Sandy Township.
- Mark A. Hopkins to Anthony Martin, $50,000, DuBois City.
- Cinda Lou Hubler to Johna Lou McCormick, Tanja Lou Hayles and Tonya Lou Harned, $1, Morris Township.
- Cinda Lou Hubler to Johna Lou McCormick, Tanja Lou Hayles and Tonya Lou Harned, $1, Morris Township.
- Cinda Lou Hubler to Johna Lou McCormick, Tanja Lou Hayles and Tonya Lou Harned, $1, Morris Township.
- Virgil H. Morrow and Betty Lou Morrow to Nathan A. Rydbom and Taylor R. Berger, $500, Coalport Borough.
- Stephen B. Keller, executor, and Mary Anne Keller estate to Stephen B. Keller, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donald Noon to Oran E. Kern and Kerrie L. Kern, $3,500, Woodward Township.
- Jeffery W. Gasbarre to Lori L. Srock, $169,000, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. Todd Jr. and Linda J. Todd to Barry D. Peters and Donna M. Peters, $50,000, Jordan Township.
- Marlene McFarland to Marlene McFarland, $1, Cooper Township.
- Marlene McFarland to Marlene McFarland, $1, Cooper Township.
- Marlene McFarland to Marlene McFarland, $1, Cooper Township.
- Kevin Anthony Salandra to Traci M. Morey.
- Marsha A. Myrter, successor trustee, Marcia Myrter, Robert Rebon revocable living trust and Beth Rebon revocable living trust to Andrew Starr, $45,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Clearfield County Sheriff and Jennine Rozanski by sheriff sale to Brook Brocious, $119,601, Sandy Township.
- Michael A. Rudella and Mary Ann Rudella to Jessica A. Coulter and Brandon M. Wills, $12,000, Cooper Township.
- Redline Rental and Real Estate LLC to Travis Welpott and Molly O’Bryon Welpott, $60,000, DuBois City.
- Brad D. Beck to Keith A. Hodges, $75,000, Karthaus Township.
- Lori Ann Lippert, executrix, and Fay H. Lumadue estate to Lori Ann Lippert and Bruce Lippert, $1, Boggs Township.
- Daniel E. Cieleski and Renee Cieleski to Timothy S. Bryington and Troy R. Baughman, $61,000, DuBois City.
- Chesquehanna Medical Center Inc. to Paul D. Patrick Jr., $43,000, Bell Township.
- Robert J. Emanuele, Linda M. Emanuele, Daniel J. Dugan and Kathleen Dugan to David S. Frantz, Robin L. Frantz, Sara J. Frantz and Marissa M. Frantz, $100, Sandy Township.
- Nicole R. Bacha, co-executor, Kathleen Zelman, co-executor, and James J. Lane estate to Nicole R. Bacha, $1, Sandy Township.
- J. Richard Peterman and Melissa A. Peterman to Marvin O. Yoder and Dora M. Yoder, $400,000, Brady Township.
- Michael J. Herald to Patricia A. Tantalo, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- Carol Kitko to Christopher B. Reams and Nicole L. Reams, $45,000, Woodward Township.
- Wade C. Reese and Kelly J. Reese to Wade C. Reese and Kelly J. Reese, $1, Woodward Township.
- Ronalee J. Ames, Randy J. Ames estate and Alisha J. Ryder to Ronalee J. Ames, $1, Morris Township.
- Frosty M. Bogan, former guardian and trustee, and Edward H. Bogan Jr., former guardian and trustee, to Waylon Leaper and Sunday Leaper, $40,000, Lawrence Township.
- James Anthony Perry to Wayne T. Prontock and Lisa M. Prontock, $36,750, DuBois City.
- William Scherch to Catherine Joy Rose, $1, Goshen Township.
- Steven Lynn brewer to Lyncoln Nicole McCarty.
- S & T Bank, executor, and John L. Loving estate to Pamela Kukich, $125,000, Sandy Township.
- Thomas A. Perry and Sharon A. Perry to Wayne T. Prontock and Lisa M. Prontock, $36,750, DuBois City.
- Ronece M. Walters and Jeffrey R. Walters to Jeffrey R. Walters and Ronece M. Walters, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- N. Susan Woodring to Charles R. Coe, Patricia A. Coe, Lawrence J. Corcoran and Kristen A. Corcoran, $488,500, Sandy Township.
- Robert J. Freemer and Lynette G. Freemer to Joshua D. Corney and Bethany L. Corney, $95,517, DuBois City.
- Brenda L. Linton, sole survivor, and David N. Linton estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey A. Loner, sole survivor, and Wanda G. Loner estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Allan H. Horen and Mary A. Horen estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert E. Constance, Margaret A. Constance and Pamela L. Stellute to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Crown Resorts Development LLC to Robert Constance and Margaret Constance, $10, Sandy Township.
- Daniel D. Zaliznock and Mary L. Zaliznock to Daniel D. Zaliznock Sr., Mary L. Zaliznock, Daniel D. Zaliznock Jr., Adam Zaliznock and Nicole Eckenrode, $10, Sandy Township.
- Robert P. Carroll, sole survivor, and Maureen Carroll estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Cadmus S. Hull and Sylvia E. Hull to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Timothy Dennis to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jeffrey A. Loner, sole survivor, and Wanda G. Loner estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Debra L. Szupa, sole survivor, and Michael T. Szupa estate to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Jason Kauffman to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Harry D. Hadlock and Susan Marie Shoff to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Kathryn A. Krisko to Crown Resorts Development LLC, $10, Sandy Township.
- Larry M. Beam to Cheyenne A. Beam, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Lisa N. Duttry, Martin R. Duttry, Jeffrey H. Johnson, Cynthia M. Johnson and Mark L. Johnson to Mark L. Johnson and Denise L. Johnson, $30,000, Pike Township.
- Selina K. Demchak to Allen W. Robison Jr. and Jolene F. Robison, $120,000, Ferguson Township.
- Robert L. Turner and Andrea G. Turner to Jacob W. Pistner and Hope E. Pistner, $220,000, Boggs Township.
- Barbara E. Dixon to Justin W. Conaway and Brandi N. Conaway, $60,345, Boggs Township.
- Donna L. Porter to Donna L. Porter, $1, Boggs Township.
- Suncha Walko to Jason Schimizzi and Jennifer Schimizzi, $20,000, DuBois City.
- Daniel H. Hummel Jr. and Amelia Dawn Hummel to Patricia L. Bell, $115,000, Morris Township.
- Kathryn Baronner to William Johnson and Lisa Johnson, $40,000, Bigler Township.
- KCL Holding LLC to Barr Top Rentals LLC, $113, 500, Pine Township.
- Saxton Properties LLC and Timothy D. Saxton, individually, to Larry Dale Dean Sr., $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Kelly J. Shilala to Jason Z. Shilala, $1, Brady Township.
- Mary Jane Muth to Teddylynn Allen Muth and Wray Allen Muth, $1, Sandy Township.
- Michael C. Punchios, executor, and Gregory D. Punchios estate to Sandra Lee Punchios, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jeremiah Lee Slagle to Jessica Leigh Shimmel.
- Kyle R. Heffner and Erin M. Heffner to Kyle R. Heffner, $1, Union Township.
- Jeremy R. Jones to David J. Gottschalk, $52,000, Morris Township.
- Jack Remone Clapsaddle to Jack Remone Clapsaddle and Jackie Lynn Verhun, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Thomas F. Longe and Kathryn A. Longe to Dale P. Moore, $340,000, Karthaus Township.
- Jeffrey C. Moyer and Cynthia S. Moyer to Justin W. Conaway and Brandi Conaway, $350,000, Boggs Township.
- Geary A. Merritt Jr. to Angeline Leora Hunter.
- Rico Franzoni, administrator, and John L. Franzoni estate to Rico Franzoni, $1, Huston Township.
- Glen A. Lansberry and Elizabeth B. Lansberry estate to Glen A. Lansberry and Dean C. Lansberry, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Jagdish Hashmukhbhai Patel to Falguniben D. Patel.
- Arlene F. Henry to Arlene F. Henry and Daniel Odell Mortimer, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Ronald M. Murawski and Sheila K. Murawski to Michael Ross Murawski and Alicia Jolene Bubb, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Samuel L. Bailey and Shirley L. Bailey to Samuel Scott Bailey, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- Shirley Ann Gillen, Gerald Allen Patrick, Patty Lou Patrick, James Lee Patrick and Theresa Marie Patrick to Joseph Patrick Jr., $1, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Russell Heasley to Roy Properties LLC, $52,500, DuBois City.
- Judith L. Kephart to Judith L. Kephart and Joshua James Kephart, $1, Girard Township.
- Susan M. Larson to Norman P. Rutzebeck and Mary Jean Rutzebeck, $118,000, Burnside Township.
- Kenneth L. Ferguson to Thomas A. Beveridge and Mary Kay Beveridge, $3,000, Morris Township.
- Blue Sky PA LP, successor in merger and by general partner, Blue Sky PA GP LLC, and Blue Sky to Windy Lopez, $35,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Connie Middlesworth, administratrix, Neva L. Shirey estate and Brenda George to Connie Middlesworth, $1, Girard Township.
- Bernard P. Carfley and Harriet L. Carfley to Bernard P. Carfley to Harriet L. Carfley, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Janice M. Winter O’Dell, executrix, and Robert Ross Shafer Jr. estate to Janice M. Winter O’Dell, Karen M. Shafer, and Susan S. Seaburn, $1, Pike Township.
- Janice M. Winter O’Dell, executrix, Karen M. Shafer and Susan S. Seaburn to Janice M. Winter O’Dell, $30,000, Pike Township.
- Francine T. Angulo to Kevin Kutzler and Ashlee Kutzler, $59,000, Burnside Township.
- Jesse A. Stiles, executor, Beatrice Jane Stiles estate to 5M Group 13 LLC, $24,500, Penn Township.
- Beverly A. Daub to Beverly A. Daub, Duane John Daub, Timothy Lynn Daub and John Harry Daub Jr., $1, Lawrence Township.
- Joseph Patrick, by agent, and Diane P. Durham, agent, to Scott Clayton Wilkins, $59,000, Osceola Mills Borough.
- Grampian Borough to Scott Turner and Amy Turner, $15,550, Penn Township.