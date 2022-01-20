CLEARFIELD — The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Jan. 13-19.
- William J. Newell and Sandra J. Newell to William J. Newell, $1, Ramey Borough.
- Jeffrey C. Moyer and Cynthia S. Moyer to Nicholas W. Solomon, $1, Boggs Township.
- Clyde L. Krause, aif, Susan K. Rebar, aif, and Marilyn J. Krause, by aif, to Patrick L. Burns and Mary E. Burns, $240,750, Decatur Township.
- Nicholas W. Dicuccio and Patricia Dicuccio to Haley Snyder, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Clarence A. Cataldo and John R. Forster to John R. Forster and Deann T. Lansberry, $1, Huston Township.
- John R. Forster to Clarence A. Cataldo, $1, Huston Township.
- Clarence A. Cataldo to Clarence A. Cataldo, $1, Huston Township.
- Edward D. Albright and Toni A. Albright to Roy R. Ralston and Betty L. Ralston, $5,000, Boggs Township.
- Samantha E. West, executrix, and William Murphy estate to Samantha E. West, $23,181, Burnside Township.
- Mark Rabin, Jane Rabin, and Kyle Rabin to Jason William Wright, $19, Sandy Township.
- Fred L. Lantz Jr. and Darlene R. Lantz to Cayenne D. Lantz, $1, Gulich Township.
- Myra Jean Uhrig to Myra Jean Uhrig and John T. Draisey, $1, Bigler Township.
- Michael J. Bowman and Desiree Bowman to Michael J. Bowman, $1, Gulich Township.
- Deborah C. Irwin to Wayne Pusey II and Daphne Lynn Pusey, $60,737, Beccaria Township.
- Paris T. Brink, Tanya Danelle Ball Franchock, and Jonathan Franchock to James L. Brink and Sarah N. Brink, $25,000, Irvona Borough.
- Jason J. McCracken to Charles R. Bloom and Sherri L. Bloom, $20,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Mark P. Gephart and Christine A. Gephart, $200, Sandy Township.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. to Ralph A. Williams, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Loretta M. Trude to Richard G. Trude and Christa R. Trude, $1, Karthaus Township.
- Guardian Elder Care at Curwensville LP, by general partner, and Guardian Healthcare OME Propco 1% Holdco LLC, general partner, to Ohi Asset PA LP, $2,085,172, Pike Township.
- Robert L. Tapper to Ronald D. Jones and Denise A. Jones, $8,500, Huston Township.
- Charles S. Alsbaugh, executor, Charles H. Alsbaugh estate, Sharon L. Alsbaugh and Gary L. Smith to David L. Hensley and Brandi L. Hensley, $51,617.75, Sandy Township.
- Quentin I. Neff and Amanda Neff to Amanda Neff, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Terry L. Narehood to James L. Hoover and Marcella Lee Neeper Hoover, $20,000, Lawrence Township.
- Clearfield County Sheriff, Debra Condon by sheriff sale, First Commonwealth Bank at the suit of Condon property, and David Condon estate by sheriff sale to First Commonwealth Bank, $2,887.81, DuBois City.
- Lori Kimble Hayes, successor trustee, Michele Lynn Calistri, successor trustee, Richard L. Kimble Jr., successor trustee, and Nancy C. Kimble trust to Lori Kimble Hayes, Michele Lynn Calistri, and Richard L. Kimble Jr., $1, Brady Township.
- Frank B. Connor and Doris J. Connor to Samuel Cole Dawson, $45,000, Covington Township.
- Dorothy J. Milspaw estate and Luther E. Milspaw, administrator, to Andrew Larson, $50,000, Cooper Township.
- Erik Brown and Robin Lynn Brown to Erik Brown and Robin Lynn Brown, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- Linda K. Hensal to Richard W. Hensal and Stephanie A. Hensal, $1, Sandy Township.
- Jason L. Smith and Lorrie A. Smith to Jason L. Smith, $1, DuBois City.
- Klaiber & Son LLC to Emanuel J. Klaiber, $1, DuBois City.
- Thomas D. Holencik, trustee, Diane M. Holencik, trustee, and Holencik Family revocable trust to Amos K. Stoltzfus and Barbie M. Stoltzfus, $185,000, Jordan Township and Knox Township.
- Harold R. Green estate and Joann A. Green, executrix, to Joan A. Green and Harold W. Green, $1, Bradford Township.
- Benjamin Timko and Dana Jo Lamertina Timko to Seth A. Beardsley, $47,000, Lawrence Township.
- Kirk D. Kennedy, individually and executor, Thomas A. Kennedy estate, Thomas A. Kennedy Jr., Colleen R. Kennedy to Gilliland Holdings LLC, $70,000, Lawrence Township.
- Karen L. Shick, administratrix, and Richard L. Shick Jr. estate to Karen L. Shick, $1, Bell Township.
- Jerry L. Spencer and Shelly R. Spencer to Laura Westover, $42,000, Bell Township.
- Richard C. Hanzel and Sheela M. Hanzel to Richard C. Hanzel and Sheela M. Hanzel, $1, Sandy Township.
- Maribeth Evans to Robert W. Evans and Maribeth Evans, $10, Clearfield Borough.
- Caroline Amato, individually and executrix, Sheila A. Quick estate, Marjolaine, Sherman North, and Denise North to Ty Ausitn Foster, $78,000, Ramey Borough.
- William A. White, individually and agent, and Sandra E. White to William A. White, William A. White III and Leann C. Shaw, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Blair A. Anderson and Wendy L. Anderson to Dayna Reeve, $200, Sandy Township.
- Gary L. Sunderland and Susan D. Sunderland to Tiffney S. Rougeux, $100,000, Penn Township.
- George D. Rhymestine, executor, Elverta Jeanne Rhymestine estate to Gigi’s Childcare LLC, $45,000, Bigler Township.