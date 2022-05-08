CINCINNATI — The Pirates could be primed for a succession of catching moves — and they don’t involve Josh VanMeter.
Speaking on his 93.7 The Fan radio show early Sunday afternoon, general manager Ben Cherington addressed the Roberto Perez injury situation.
It ... did not sound good.
“We’re gonna get him seen again back in Pittsburgh, but he was in a lot of pain yesterday,” Cherington said. “It’s a hamstring injury. It’s on the more severe side of things.
“We’re gonna have a better idea once we get him evaluated back in Pittsburgh.
“He’s as tough as they come and he loves to play. He’s played through a lot of injuries in his career. You know he was in a lot of pain to come out of a game.
“Unfortunately, this one looks like it may be on the longer side, which is a tough break for him, obviously, and a tough break for us because he means a lot to the team. We’ll support him in his recovery, and of course it’s an opportunity for other guys to step up.”
The Pirates have not announced any formal injury timeline. Manager Derek Shelton, speaking Saturday, said Perez was still being evaluated.
Shelton will address the media following the series finale against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Perez strained his left hamstring while trying to go from first to third on a single during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
He needed significant assistance to leave the field and has been using crutches to get around.
Between games Saturday, the Pirates put Perez on the 10-day injured list and selected the contract of Michael Perez from Class AAA Indianapolis to take his spot.
It certainly seems like it’ll be some sort of platoon or timeshare with Andrew Knapp and Michael Perez in the immediate future.
Depending on the severity of the injury, the Pirates could conceivably try to sign or trade for someone to help.
They could also bank on Roberto Perez getting healthy and trying to play.
As Cherington said, it wouldn’t be the first time the veteran played through something.
The dark injury news could also impact the Pirates’ succession of catchers in the minor leagues. With Michael Perez in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis theoretically has an open spot.
Blake Sabol has been excellent with Class AA Altoona, hitting .301 with an .806 OPS in 19 games. He could see a promotion. It also might make a lot of sense because Henry Davis is knocking on the door of a promotion with High-A Greensboro.
Among all High-A hitters, the top pick in the 2021 MLB draft is tied for seventh in batting (.350), fifth in on-base percentage (.448) and fourth in OPS (1.048). Entering play Friday, Davis was hitting .408 with two doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs over his past 13 games.
What happens in the minor leagues is one thing.
But Cherington’s comments also seemed to indicate this won’t be a minor thing with the guy they signed this offseason to succeed Jacob Stallings.