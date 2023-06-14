Decatur Twp. issue donation to Moshannon Valley EMS Clay Shoot
Jacob Michael
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Teen killed in ATV crash
-
Glendale wins again in extras, advances to PIAA semis
-
Clearfield Jr./Sr. High School announces 4th quarter honor roll
-
Erin Rowles speaks at Clearfield County Commissioners Meeting
-
Bad inning dooms West Branch in 5-2 loss to Union
-
Morrisdale man accused of attacking neighbor with pick axe waives hearing
-
Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. H.S. announces 4th quarter honor roll
-
Clearfield Riverfront Festival returns Friday after 12-year hiatus
-
WALTER L. WITHERITE SR.
-
Two jailed following alleged burglary in Luthersburg