Oneil Cruz and Roansy Contreras probably won’t make the Pirates’ opening day roster next season.
Those who are praying for those two to pan out as stars — and praying for that to happen sooner rather than later — could be upset about that sort of thing. After all, in small sample sizes, Cruz and Contreras already began to prove their capabilities at the major league level, with the former smashing a home run on the final day of the regular season and the latter tossing three shutout innings in his MLB debut.
Realistically, though, the Pirates shouldn’t select either player to their opening day roster. By calling them up, the service time clock starts. Cruz accrued two days of MLB service time, while Contreras got one. The goal, once the pair of them arrive in the majors, would likely be for them to stay there. If they made the opening day roster and performed well enough to remain there the entire season, the Pirates would lose a full year of control because they were called up for a few days to end this season.
Unless you’re trying to project the 2022 roster, this isn’t all that important. The Pirates could just wait a few weeks into 2022 before calling the two promising prospects up, and nothing would be lost. It is a good segue into how these sorts of things matter, though. Every day that a player spends on the active roster, including the MLB injured list, counts for one day of service time. Every 172 days that a player spends on an active roster counts as one year of service time.
Perhaps this seems like minutiae, but every day and year counts for something.
Take, for instance, the contract of left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve. Any player who has greater than six years of service time is no longer eligible for contract arbitration and, unless he is given a contract extension, becomes a free agent. Exiting last spring training, the assumption was that Shreve was a one-year rental for the Pirates, in that a full year of service time would have put him over six years and make him a free agent.
Well, that didn’t happen. The Pirates originally signed Shreve to a minor league deal, and when spring training broke, they assigned Shreve to the alternate training site. They didn’t select his contract until May 11, and though he remained on the Pirates’ roster the rest of the season, that gap in service time kept him under six years. He is still arbitration eligible, then, for the fifth straight offseason, and the Pirates can keep him under control for 2022. Contrarily, just three of the Pirates’ players will be free agents this offseason: right-handers Shelby Miller and Trevor Cahill and first baseman/right fielder Yoshi Tsutsugo.
In total, along with Shreve, the Pirates will have 11 players eligible for arbitration this offseason: Shreve, Chad Kuhl, Ben Gamel, Wilmer Difo, Colin Moran, Chris Stratton, Steven Brault, Jacob Stallings, Kevin Newman, Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds. The Pirates could opt to non-tender any of those players, but the point is that a decision has to be made for all of them.
Reynolds would be the highest-profile name on that list. After accruing a full year of service time in 2021, this will be his first round of arbitration this offseason — unless, of course, the Pirates opt to offer him a contract extension. That is a hot topic among Pirates fans for a reason. Reynolds is their best player, and keeping him locked up past 2025, his final year of arbitration, could be important in shaping the future of the franchise.
But that’s a different subject for a different day, even if the Pirates could extend Reynolds any time the two sides see fit.
The larger point is that service time matters. It matters for young players who just got their first taste of action. It matters for veteran players who are closing in on free agent eligibility. It matters for the Pirates, who have many decisions to make this offseason heading into spring training of 2022.