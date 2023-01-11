DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team outscored visiting Clearfield 26-16 in the fourth quarter to rally over the Lady Bison 65-57.
DCC led 28-26 at the half, but Clearfield held a 41-39 advantage after three.
Riley Ryen led the Lady Bison with 22 points, including going 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Cayleigh Walker (13) and Hannah Glunt (11) were also in double figures for Clearfield, which fell to 6-7 with the loss.
Clearfield is back in action Friday at Penns Valley.
Clearfield—57
Glunt 3 2-4 11, Winters 2 1-1 5, Walker 5 3-5 13, Ryen 4 11-13 22, Helsel 2 2-2 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 19-25 57.
DuBois Central Catholic—65
Risser 9 3-6 20, Elensky 3 4-5 11, Frank 4 2-2 12, Berta 2 2-2 7, Hanes 2 4-4 10, Jacob 1 1-2 3, Whipple 0 0-0 0, Davidson 1 0-0 2, Sebring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 16-21 65.
Three-pointers: Glunt 3, Ryen 3; Hanes 2, Frank 2, Berta.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 15 11 15 16—57
DCC 13 15 11 26—65