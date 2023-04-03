DUBOIS — The Glendale softball team fell to host DuBois Central Catholic 10-0 in five innings on Monday.
The Lady Vikings were held to one hit — a Kelly Kasaback triple— while the host Lady Cardinals rapped 13 off two Glendale pitchers.
Glendale, which dipped to 2-1 with the loss, is back in action today, hosting Moshannon Valley.
Glendale—0
Best ss-p 1000, Ka. Cavelet 2b 2000, Peterson p-ss 2000, Buterbaugh 3b 2000, Taylor rf 2000, Kasaback cf 2010, Sinclair 1b 2000, Ko. Cavelet lf 2000, Rydbom c 2000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Franklin ss 3111, Frank c 3331, Risser cf 3333, Mitskavich p-3b 3121, Berta cr 0100, Whipple 3011, Morgan lf 3021, Hanes rf 2110, Zatsick ph 1000, Davidson 2b 2011, Kulbatsky 3b-p 1000. Totals: 24-10-14-9.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 00— 0 1 2
DCC 202 6x—10 13 1
LOB—Glendale 3, DCC 3. 2B—Morgan 2, Whipple. 3B—Kasaback; Frank, Hanes. SB—Frank 2, Risser 2, Franklin, Berta. HBP—Best (by Mitskavich).
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—3 1/3+ IP, 13 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Best—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Mitskavich—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB; Kulbatsky—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Mitskavich. Losing pitcher—Peterson.