UNIVERSITY PARK — The most talented team doesn't alway win in baseball, but that wasn't the case Friday as DuBois Central Catholic proved it was not only the most talented team on the field but the best team Class A team in the state with a dominant 12-2 victory against defending state champion Halifax in the PIAA title game at Penn State.
Halifax may have been the more experienced team, returning a large core group from last year's squad that blasted Eden Christian, 9-1, in the state final. But, the Wildcats were no match for a highly motivated DCC team that was on a mission to capture PIAA gold from the opening day of preseason practice.
The Wildcats found themselves on the other side of a lopsided state final this time around as the Cardinals roughed up three Halifax pitchers, including its two aces, for 12 runs on 13 hits — six of which went for extra bases.
Central Catholic (22-4) grabbed the lead with a five-run third against Wildcat senior Eli Tyrrell before pushing five more runs across in the plate between the fourth and fifth against reliever Trent Strohecker. The Cardinals put the finishing touches on their second PIAA championship with single runs in the sixth and seventh against junior righty Judah Miller.
The cherry on top for DCC was a monster solo home run into the bleachers above the 18.55-foot high right field wall by senior Cole Sansom in his final high school at-bat that set the final score. The height of the right-field wall commemorates the year Penn State was founded.
Tyrrell and Miller entered the matchup with very stout pitching and similar pitching stats. Tyrell was 8-1 with 113 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA in 66 innings, while Miller sported a 9-2 mark with 89 strikeouts and a 1.89 ERA in 63 innings. Tyrrell was the winning pitcher in last year's state title game, throwing six strong innings.
Those numbers didn't phase the Cardinals' potent attack, which continued to roll in the state playoffs.
Carter Hickman once again led the DCC attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Sansom, Anderson and Matt Pyne all added two hits, with Anderson collecting a double and two RBIs. Sansom scored three times, wile Pyne was one of three Cardinals to score twice.
Conversely, Halifax struggled to get anything going against DCC senior righty Brandin Anderson, who put together his second straight dominant, complete-game effort in the state playoffs — this one on 85 pitches.
Anderson allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking just one. That performance came on the heels of the senior allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings in a 7-1 victory against Saegertown in the state quarterfinals.
The state championship is just the fourth in baseball in District 9 history, with DCC now owning half of those. The Cardinals also won it all in 2001 when they were known as DuBois Central Christian.
The last D-9 champ was Johnsonburg, which beat Canton 5-0 in the 2013 Class A final behind a three-hit shutout by Cole Peterson. Punxsutawney also won it all in Class 3A (four classes) in 2007. District 9is now 4-5 all-time in baseball state title games.
Both starting pitchers worked out of mini-jams in the first two innings Friday as the teams tried to settle into the game.
Central Catholic put two in scoring position with one out in the top of the second when Gritzer reached on an error and Anderson doubled. However, Tyrrell promptly ot a strikeout and groundout to strand those runners at second and third.
Tyrrell then led off the bottom of the second with a single and took second ona passed ball. He never moved from there though, as Anderson got three straight outs — striking out Kaden Berry looking to end the frame.
The Cardinals then jumped on Tyrrell for five runs in the top of the third and never looked back as they scored all 12 of their runs over the final five innings.
Aiden Snowberger got the third rolling with a leadoff walk and promptly scored from first on a Hickman double to center. Tyrrell then got an out before a sac fly to center by Kaden Brezenski brought in Hickman to make it 2-0.
Back-to-back by Sansom and Gritzer then jump-started a two-out rally. The runners moved up on a wild pitch before scoring on a double to left by Anderson. Pyne capped the big inning with a RBI single to right.
Halifax (19-7) responded with a run in the bottom half of the third to get on the board, thanks to back-to-back infield singles with two outs. Strohecker then singled home Miller to cut the Wildcats' deficit to 5-1.
Anderson halted things then, though, as he got Tyrrell to pop up to the mound.
Central got that run right back in the fourth with a little more two-out magic, as Sansom singled and scored on a double to deep right by Gritzer.
The Cardinals tacked on four more in the fifth against Strohecker to break the game wide open at 10-1.
Blake Pisarcik led off the frame with a walk and went to third on a single by Pyne. Snowberger and Hickman followed with RBI singles before a two-run triple to deep right by Fox made it 10-1 and spelled the end for Strohecker.
Miller came on and got three straight outs to end the inning, but not even he could keep the Cardinals off the board from there.
Central put the mercy rule into play in the sixth when Hickman doubled home Pyne, who had had reached on a fielder's choice to, with two away to make it 11-1. The Cardinals scored six runs with two outs in the game.
Halifax avoided losing by the mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single by Gus Alvarez.
That only delayed the inevitable and gave Sansom the opportunity to end the Cardinals' state title run this season in style with his towering home run to right.
Anderson then needed just five pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the seventh to send the Cardinals and the DCC faithful into a frenzy.