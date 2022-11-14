As he approached the podium to address the media Monday afternoon for his press conference to start the week, Pat Narduzzi was missing his traditional smile that he normally carries following a weekend victory.
Instead, the eighth-year head coach entered a room filled with reporters with a somber demeanor, visibly shaken up from the recent news that took place on a college campus he and his team just visited.
Reports surfaced early Monday morning that three students were killed in a campus shooting at the University of Virginia. The shooting occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening on a charter bus filled with UVA students that had just returned to campus after taking a field trip to Washington D.C. for a class.
As information continued to develop, it was announced that all three of the victims who lost their lives were members of the Cavaliers football program, the team Pitt defeated 37-7 Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville. Instead of recapping Saturday’s win or previewing his team’s upcoming matchup against Duke, the majority of Narduzzi’s press conference was centered around the tragedy.
“I’m shocked, obviously,” Narduzzi said in his opening remarks. “I don’t even care to talk about that game, we can just kinda put it aside — I’ll answer any questions on it afterward if I have to. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the city of [Charlottesville], the University of Virginia, coach Tony Elliott and his football team that’s gotta be going through it right now. I can’t imagine losing three guys in the room here.
“I can’t even imagine what’s going on down there,” Narduzzi continued. “It’s unthinkable — you go from playing a football game to that. Again, our prayers go out to everyone down there that’s involved in this. It’s sad.”
The three football players who lost their lives in the shooting were D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Perry, a junior linebacker, played against the Panthers tallying a pair of tackles, while Davis and Chandler — both junior receivers — missed the contest due to injuries.
Narduzzi said he had a conversation with one of the three victims, Davis, who was an NFL prospect, just moments after the contest ended Saturday afternoon.
“I remember seeing him after the game, shaking his hand and telling him, ‘Hey, get healthy,’” Narduzzi said.
Two others were reportedly injured in the shooting — University of Virginia president Jim Ryan said during a press conference Monday morning that one of the victims was listed in good condition while the other was listed in critical condition.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former walk-on football player at the University of Virginia, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting incident. University of Virginia police chief Tim Longo said Jones had been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
At the time of his presser, Narduzzi said he hadn’t spoken to his team about the shooting due to Monday being an off day. When asked what he plans to say when it comes time to address them, the head coach simply replied, “I don’t know,” with a desolate look on his face.
“You think about what the Virginia football team is going through, you know, that’s a brother in that room,” Narduzzi said. “That’s just horrible. I can’t even fathom what those poor kids are going through.”
Quick game ahead?
In the brief time Narduzzi did take to discuss his upcoming opponent, the head coach highlighted Duke’s run game, saying he expects Saturday’s battle against the Blue Devils to go fast due to both team’s love to move the ball on the ground.
“They’re going to run the football,” Narduzzi said. “I’d imagine it will be a short game. They’re gonna run it, we’re gonna run it, and two-and-a-half hours later, the game will be over.”
Coach of the year
Duke enters the matchup against Pitt with an overall record of 7-3 and a conference record of 4-2, which is far above where many projected the Blue Devils to be in 2022. Narduzzi gave credit to first-year head coach Mike Elko on the team’s surprising success.
“I’m going to put my vote in for coach Elko as coach of the year in the ACC,” Narduzzi said.
“He’s done a phenomenal job coming from Texas A&M. I’ve known him for awhile, he’s been in the ACC for awhile. He’s a great coach.”
Who walks on senior day?
Saturday’s matchup against Duke will be senior day for Pitt. While the Panthers have 29 seniors listed on their roster, only eight players are on their final year of eligibility due to the added season every collegiate athlete gained from COVID-19.
Narduzzi says as of now, he has no clue how many of the 29 seniors plan on returning to use their extra year next fall.
“With COVID, we’re still trying to figure out who the senior class is,” Narduzzi said with a smile. “That’s the first thought I’ve got — who are they? Kids have options nowadays. Do they take their sixth year? Do they come back? We’ve got a great group of players, whether they’re leaving or staying for another year, we’ll eventually figure that all out. As always, it will be an emotional day for the kids, parents and coaches. It’s always sad to see a guy move on.”
Miami kickoff
time announced
The start time for Pitt’s regular season finale against Miami was announced Monday afternoon. The Panthers will take on the Hurricanes Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be televised on ACC Network.