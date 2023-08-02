PITTSBURGH — Before the game Wednesday afternoon, Eduardo Rodriguez was in front of his locker, doing some stretching, engaged in an animated and jovial conversation with Javier Báez and Jose Cisnero. He didn’t look like a man who had just made a potentially career-changing decision.
“I didn’t expect there to be any lingering stress or other issues with him,” manager AJ Hinch said. “He’s been upbeat as usual and ready to go.”
On the day after he exercised a no-trade clause in his contract and nixed a trade to the Dodgers, Rodriguez produced a quality start, allowing two runs in six innings in the Tigers’ 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
He was a little wobbly out of the gate. The Pirates loaded the bases against him with one out in the first inning — single, double, walk. He was able to limit damage to a run on a sacrifice fly by Ke’Bryan Hayes.
He was bailed out in the second inning when the Tigers executed a textbook relay to throw out catcher Jason Delay at the plate. On a 3-2 count, Delay was running from first base when Connor Joe lined a ball into the corner in left field.
Left fielder Akil Baddoo quickly got to the ball before it could carom off the wall, spun and fired a strike to relay man Báez. Báez’s throw home, a seed, beat Delay enough to allow catcher Eric Haase time to clear a running lane to the plate and still make the tag.
After that, Rodriguez started to land and command his changeup and his outing smoothed out considerably. He set down six straight hitters in the third and fourth, using the changeup to post two of the three strikeouts in that stretch.
The Pirates scratched a two-out run off him in the fifth on a bloop single by Andrew McCutchen.
That plated Alika Williams, who reached on a ball that travelled two feet in front of the plate. Williams went to third on an infield single by Bryan Reynolds. His ball traveled four feet.
Rodriguez finished with five strikeouts.
Things got dicey in the bottom of the ninth. Alex Lange, working with a four-run lead, struck out the first two hitters. And didn’t get another out.
He walked Joe, gave up a broken-bat single to Reynolds, walked McCutchen to load the bases and then walked Henry Davis to force in a run.
Lefty Tyler Holton was summoned to face Hayes. He struck him out looking at a 3-2 changeup.
The Tigers, after virtually sleepwalking through a 4-1 loss Tuesday, were the aggressors from the start. Riley Greene landed the first punch in the first inning, lining an 0-1 changeup from Pirates starter Osvaldo Bido into the party deck in right-center field for his ninth home run of the season.
The Tigers took advantage of a walk and hit batter in a three-run fourth. Báez singled in one run and when the Pirates went to lefty reliever Ryan Borucki, the chess game was on.
With runners at first and second and no outs, Hinch kept lefty Nick Maton in the game and had him bunt the runners up a base, which he did. That allowed him to keep one left-handed bat in the lineup for later in the game.
Important because he sent up right-handed hitting Zack Short to pinch-hit for Baddoo. Short, who had stranded five runners in two at-bats Sunday in Miami, delivered a two-run single.
Short came up again in the sixth with two outs and lashed an RBI double into the left-field corner.
Pinch-hitters ended up producing four of the Tigers’ runs. Jake Rogers hit his first career pinch-hit home run in the eighth.
He was sent up to face left-hander Jose Hernandez. The Pirates countered with right-hander Yerry De Los Santo.
Rogers didn’t care. He locked on to a 2-2 slider and hit it 406 feet. It was his 13th home run this season.