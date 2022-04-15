Clearfield track and field athlete Danna Bender has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 9. Bender won the 100 and 300 hurdles in two tri meets and was also on the winning 4x400 relay in each meet. Bender was also the runner-up in the 200 dash both days.
“Danna is a hard-working athlete that is a great leader by example,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “She never complains about the workouts we have at practice. She is always pushing herself to get better. Her times on the track are showing that her hard work is paying off.”