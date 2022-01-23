Clearfield swimmer Danielle Cline has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending 1-15-22.
Cline was instrumental in the Lady Bison’s third-place finish at the Arctic Swim Classic on Jan. 15. Cline placed second in the 100 fly and third in the 100 free. She was also on the third-place 400 meter relay.
“Danielle is blessed with a lot of swimming talent but this season she has raised the bar in practices,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “She is physically stronger and mentally tougher than last season and those two factors are making a difference in her training and meet performances.”