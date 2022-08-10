DANIEL K. TING
Daniel Kin Kwan Ting, 71, of Clearfield passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1951 in Hong Kong, a son of the late Jobe and Maria Ting.
Daniel retired from Boeing as a computer programmer and was an aviation enthusiast. Having attended culinary school earlier in life he went on to become a chef and restauranteur, opening Daniel’s Fine Dining in Clearfield.
Mr. Ting also enjoyed swimming, gardening, golfing, and traveling.
Daniel’s joy in life was cooking, especially for his loved ones. When asked about his passion he glowed, sharing memories as a young boy in Hong Kong and the cherished days at his mother’s side in the kitchen. Beyond the elaborate food and overflowing tables is the time spent with him, those moments and memories he affectionately cultivated for his family that will be missed the most.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia S. (Stephenson) Ting; three children, Matthew Ting and wife Angela of Montana, Angela Brown and husband Russell of Arkansas, and Nathan Ting and wife Emily of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Jet and Sky of Montana, Jaxon and Grayson of Arkansas, and Lilliana and Maya of Pennsylvania; and four siblings, Winnie Ting, Ronnie Yao, Andrew Ting, and Stephen Ting.
Honoring Daniel’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is assisting with arrangements.
