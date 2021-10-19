Name: Daniel McGarry

School, Grade: Curwensville, 11.

Parents: Steve and Tracie McGarry.

Siblings: Alec McGarry.

Pets: two dogs and two cats.

How long have you been playing football? “Since third grade.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Surpassing several school passing records.”

Biggest rival: Brockway.

Pre-game ritual: “Listening to music and stretching in locker room.”

Favorite team: Penn State.

Favorite athlete: Drew Brees.

Favorite food: steak.

Favorite restaurant: Dennys Beer Barrel Pub.

Favorite movie: The Conjuring.

Favorite book: Peak.

Favorite subject: history.

Favorite TV show: Looney Tunes.

Favorite musician: Zach Bryan.

Dream car: Black 2022 Ford Raptor.

Hobbies: 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, football, basketball, hunting.

Favorite amusement park ride: Skyrush at HersheyPark.

Tags

Trending Food Videos