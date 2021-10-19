Name: Daniel McGarry
School, Grade: Curwensville, 11.
Parents: Steve and Tracie McGarry.
Siblings: Alec McGarry.
Pets: two dogs and two cats.
How long have you been playing football? “Since third grade.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Surpassing several school passing records.”
Biggest rival: Brockway.
Pre-game ritual: “Listening to music and stretching in locker room.”
Favorite team: Penn State.
Favorite athlete: Drew Brees.
Favorite food: steak.
Favorite restaurant: Dennys Beer Barrel Pub.
Favorite movie: The Conjuring.
Favorite book: Peak.
Favorite subject: history.
Favorite TV show: Looney Tunes.
Favorite musician: Zach Bryan.
Dream car: Black 2022 Ford Raptor.
Hobbies: 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, football, basketball, hunting.
Favorite amusement park ride: Skyrush at HersheyPark.