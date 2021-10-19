Curwensville football player Dan McGarry has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9.
McGarry completed 19 of his 34 pass attempts for 291 yards and a TD in the Golden Tide’s loss to Mount Union. In the process, McGarry became the program’s single-season leader in passing yards with 1,643 after that game, breaking the old mark of 1,526.
“Danny McGarry is a coaches dream,” Golden Tide head coach Jim Thompson said. “He is a hardworking kid that will do whatever you ask him to do. He focuses on all the tiny little details that make him a great quarterback.”