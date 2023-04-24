HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley softball team scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday in a10-9 walkoff win over Purchase Line.
Ava Robison started the rally with a one-out triple and scored the game-tying run when Ella Berg reached on an error.
Berg scored the game-winner three batters later when Tessa Martin’s hit to the outfield was misplayed.
Robison had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in two.
Mackenzie Daniel added a double and two RBIs.
Leah Martin had two hits and both Berg and Kylee O’Donnell scored two runs.
Mo Valley improved to 4-8 overall.
The Damsels visit West Branch today.
Purchase Line—9
Walker c 3310, Byers ss 4221, Harbridge 3b 4000, Nedrow dp 4112, Adams p 3222, Syster lf 4120, Cessna 1b 3010, Mumau rf 4000, Shaw 2b 4100, Weaver (flex) cf 0000. Totals: 33-9-9-5.
Moshannon Valley—10
T. Martin 2b 5100, O’Donnell cf 1200, Anderson p 4111, Daniel 3b 3112, McCoy ss 4111, A. Robison c 4222, Berg lf 2200, C. Robison rf 4010, L. Martin 1b 4021. Totals: 31-10-8-7.
Score by Innings
Purchase Line 210 600 0—9 9 3
Mo Valley 202 310 2—10 8 4
2B—Walker; Daniel. 3B—A. Robison. HR—Adams (1 on, 4th). HBP—Adams; Berg 2, Daniel.
Pitching
Not available.
WP—Anderson. LP—Adams.