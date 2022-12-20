HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team had visiting Juniata Valley on the ropes Tuesday at Lamont Close Gymnasium, leading the lady Hornets 13-7 after one and 19-18 at the half.
But Juniata Valley outscored the Damsels 11-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 43-30 victory.
Madison McCoy led Mo Valley with eight points.
The Damsels fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the ICC. Mo Valley is back in action Friday at Mount Union.
Juniata Valley—43
Coffman 1 0-0 2, Moskel 1 2-2 5, Hopsicker 3 0-0 6, Russel 1 0-0 2, Hartman 4 3-5 12, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 5-7 43.
Moshannon Valley—30
Demko 2 0-0 4, Martin 0 1-2 1, McCoy 3 0-0 8, Clarkson 2 2-2 7, Berg 2 0-0 5, Wharton 0 5-6 5, Mihalko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-10 30.
Three-pointers: Moskel, Stewart 2, Hartman; McCoy 2, Clarkson Berg.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 7 11 14 11—43
Mo Valley 13 6 10 1—30