HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team dropped Sugar Valley in straight sets Monday at Lamont Close Gymnasium, winning by scores of 25-7, 25-12 and 25-17.
Maddie Mills led the Damsels with 20 service points, eight kills, five digs and two blocks. Madison McCoy added nine service points and 11 assists.
Leah Martin and Tessa Martin recorded six service points apiece. Ella Berg notched five kills and five digs and Riley Wharton added five digs.
Mo Valley improved to 2-4 with the win.
The Damsels won the jayvee match 25-15, 25-18.
Mo Valley visits Curwensville today.