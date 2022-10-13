HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team topped visiting Curwensville in four sets Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium. The Damsels won 17-25, 26-24, 25-18 and 25-20.
Maddie Mills led the Damsels with 14 kills and 10 service points. Madison McCoy registered 27 assists and 10 service points.
Riley Wharton collected 14 digs to go with seven kills and eight service points. Tessa Martin also had eight service points along with six kills and 10 digs.
Ella Berg added five kills and 11 digs, while Lexi Clarkson had nine digs.
Jorja Fleming led the Lady Tide at the net with 10 kills, while adding eight service points, including two aces. Lizzy Palmer recorded nine kills, two blocks, seven service points and two aces.
Savannah Carfley paced Curwensville at the service line with 11 points, including seven aces. She also had seven assists. Brooklyn Price added six service points, two kills and two digs, while Ava Olosky had three kills and three service points, including two aces.
Mo Valley improved to 7-9 overall, while Curwensville dropped to 0-14.
Mo Valley won the JV match 25-12 and 25-23.
The Damsels are back in action Monday at St. Joseph’s. The Lady Tide host Williamsburg on Tuesday.