HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Sarah McClelland scored a hat trick Tuesday at CNB Bank Stadium, leading the Damsels to a 3-2 double overtime win over Curwensville.
McClelland scored the game-winner off an Emily Davis assist at 94:54 after providing an unassisted goal with just 4:40 left in regulation to tie things up.
Curwensville took a 1-0 lead at 32:59 of the first half on a Haylee Mullins goal, but McClelland tied it with her first tally at 36:15.
The Lady Tide regained the advantage late in the second half on an Abby Rebar goal at 73:33.
Mo Valley keeper Kate Fox had four saves in the win.
Curwensville’s Mackenzie Wall made 14 stops for the Lady Tide.
The Damsels improved to 2-1 with the win, while Curwensville slipped to 1-2.
Mo Valley is back in action Thursday at West Branch. Curwensville hosts Brockway Monday.
Moshannon Valley 3,
Curwensville 2,
2 OT
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Haylee Mullins, C, (unassisted), 32:59.
2. Sarah McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 36:15.
Second Half
3. Abby Rebar, C, (unassisted), 73:33.
4. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 75:20.
Overtime
5. McClelland, MV, (Emily Davis), 94:54.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 26, Curwensville 7.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 4, Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 14.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Curwensville 1.