HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team defeated visiting Tussey Mountain 11-4 Tuesday at CNB Bank Stadium.

Sarah McClelland and Selah Perea led the Damsels, each with four goals and a pair of assists.

Emily Davis and Rebecca Kiner each added a goal and an assist.

Janaye Shimmel netted the final Damsel goal.

Mo Valley improved to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the Inter County Conference.

The Damsels are back in action Thursday, hosting Everett.

Mo Valley 11, Tussey Mountain 4

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Selah Perea, MV, (Sarah McClelland), 9:17.

2. McClelland, MV, (Emily Davis), 11:52.

3. Rebecca Kiner, MV, (McClelland), 19:34.

4. Haelee Coffman, TM, (unassisted), 21:58.

5. Coffman TM, (unassisted), 28:00.

6. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 30:28.

7. McClelland, MV, (Perea), 33:03.

8. Davis, MV, (McClelland), 35:45.

9. McClelland, MV, (Perea), 38:30.

Second Half

10. Faith Brown, TM, (unassisted), 42:00.

11. Perea, MV, (McClelland), 49:32.

12. Perea, MV, (Kiner), 50:40.

13. Perea, mv, (unassisted), 62:00.

14. Janaye Shimmel, MV, (unassisted), 71:03.

15. Karley Heath, TM, (unassisted), 79:00.

Shots: Moshannon Valley 30, Tussey Mountain 8

Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 5, Tussey Mountain (Abby Weaver) 24

Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Tussey Mountain 2

