HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team defeated visiting Tussey Mountain 11-4 Tuesday at CNB Bank Stadium.
Sarah McClelland and Selah Perea led the Damsels, each with four goals and a pair of assists.
Emily Davis and Rebecca Kiner each added a goal and an assist.
Janaye Shimmel netted the final Damsel goal.
Mo Valley improved to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the Inter County Conference.
The Damsels are back in action Thursday, hosting Everett.
Mo Valley 11, Tussey Mountain 4
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Selah Perea, MV, (Sarah McClelland), 9:17.
2. McClelland, MV, (Emily Davis), 11:52.
3. Rebecca Kiner, MV, (McClelland), 19:34.
4. Haelee Coffman, TM, (unassisted), 21:58.
5. Coffman TM, (unassisted), 28:00.
6. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 30:28.
7. McClelland, MV, (Perea), 33:03.
8. Davis, MV, (McClelland), 35:45.
9. McClelland, MV, (Perea), 38:30.
Second Half
10. Faith Brown, TM, (unassisted), 42:00.
11. Perea, MV, (McClelland), 49:32.
12. Perea, MV, (Kiner), 50:40.
13. Perea, mv, (unassisted), 62:00.
14. Janaye Shimmel, MV, (unassisted), 71:03.
15. Karley Heath, TM, (unassisted), 79:00.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 30, Tussey Mountain 8
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 5, Tussey Mountain (Abby Weaver) 24
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Tussey Mountain 2