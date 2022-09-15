HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team was swept by visiting Bellwood-Antis Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium, falling by scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-10.
Riley Wharton led the Damsels with 3 service points, two kills and 13 digs. Madison McCoy added 3 service points and five assists.
Tessa Martin chipped in with 14 digs and Maddie Mills recorded two blocks
Mo Valley slipped to 1-4 with the loss.
Bellwood-Antis won the JV match in straight sets.
The Damsels return to action Monday, hosting Sugar Valley.