BOALSBURG — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team opened its season Tuesday with a sweep of host St. Joseph’s, beating the Lady Wolves 25-10, 25-10 and 25-14.
Ella Berg led the Damsels with 10 service points, four kills and five blocks. Madison McCoy added nine service points and 14 assists.
Alexis Clarkson recorded 12 service points, while Tessa Martin notched 11 and Brooke Mihalko had six. Mihalko added four kills. Riley Wharton notched five kills.
The Damsels dropped the jayvee match in three sets.
Mo Valley is back in action Thursday, hosting Glendale.