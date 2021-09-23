LOYSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team was shut out by host Northern Bedford 7-0 on Thursday.
Abby Kline scored four goals for the Lady Panthers.
Kate Fox recorded 15 saves for the Damsels, who dipped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the Inter County Conference.
Northern Bedford improved to 6-0-1.
Mo Valley is back in action Saturday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
Northern Bedford 7, Mo Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Abby Kline, 6:47.
2. Kline, 21:29.
3. Kline, 26:33.
4. Mariah Hall, 32:00.
5. Reaghan Grimes, 37:00.
Second Half
6. Grimes, 40:45.
7. Kline, 66:18.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 4, Northern Bedford 22.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 15, Northern Bedford (Evie Long) 4
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 1, Northern Bedford 6.