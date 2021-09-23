LOYSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team was shut out by host Northern Bedford 7-0 on Thursday.

Abby Kline scored four goals for the Lady Panthers.

Kate Fox recorded 15 saves for the Damsels, who dipped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the Inter County Conference.

Northern Bedford improved to 6-0-1.

Mo Valley is back in action Saturday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.

Northern Bedford 7, Mo Valley 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Abby Kline, 6:47.

2. Kline, 21:29.

3. Kline, 26:33.

4. Mariah Hall, 32:00.

5. Reaghan Grimes, 37:00.

Second Half

6. Grimes, 40:45.

7. Kline, 66:18.

Shots: Moshannon Valley 4, Northern Bedford 22.

Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 15, Northern Bedford (Evie Long) 4

Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 1, Northern Bedford 6.

Tags

Trending Food Videos