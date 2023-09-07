ORBISONIA — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team got four goals from Marley Reese Wednesday evening in a 12-1 rout of host Southern Huntingdon.
Selah Perea, Peyton Brink and Mazie Sattler each added two goals apiece to help the Damsels earn their first win of the season.
Becca Kiner and Abigail Reifer both recored a goal and an assist, while Reagan Keith dished out three assists and Paige Dillon notched two helpers.
Damsel keeper Kate Fox stopped five of the six shots she faced.
Mo Valley (1-1) returns to action Monday at Tussey Mountain.
Moshannon Valley 12, Southern Huntingdon 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Marley Reese, MV, (Reagan Keith), 1:45.
2. Selah Perea, MV, unassisted, 11:08.
3. Reese, MV, (R Keith), 15:40.
4. Peyton Brink, MV, unassisted, 24:30.
5. Brink, MV, (R Keith), 28:47.
6. Perea, MV, (Paige Dillon), 34:20.
Second Half
7. Reese, MV, (Becca Kiner), 53:21.
8. Abigail Reifer, MV, (Dillon), 59:15.
9. Reese, MV, (Reifer), 62:50.
10. Kiner, MV, unassisted, 63:35.
11. Mazie Sattler, MV, (penalty kick), 65:42.
12.Hailey Slep, SH, (penalty kick), 76:50.
13. Sattler, MV, (unassisted), 78:30.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 24, Southern Huntingdon 6.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 5, Southern Huntingdon (Ellie Querry) 12.
Corner Kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Southern Huntingdon 3.