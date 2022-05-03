HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley softball team slugged it out with Mount Union on Tuesday afternoon, but fell 23-12.
The Damsels took a 10-3 lead after one, but the Lady Trojans chipped away at the lead, eventually going ahead with a seven-run sixth inning.
Makenzie Daniel led Mo Valley with two homers, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Abby Gilson had two hits, including a double, scored three runs and plated three runs.
Maddie McCoy had three hits and an RBI.
McCoy took the loss, allowing 16 runs on 14 hits.
Moshannon Valley 3-6 overall and 2-6 in the ICC. The Damsels travel to Harmony today.
Mount Union—23
Smith 4420, Williams 5545, Crisswell 6248, Sheeder 6112, Gardner 5120, Sunderland 1000, Yocum 4211, Brodbeck 3121, Glover 2010, Dimoff 2222, Cramer 3220, Detwiler 0100, Trego 0200, Booher 0000, O’Leary 0000. Totals: 41-23-21-19.
Moshannon Valley—12
Gilson 4232, McCoy 5131, Daniel 5333, Gresh 4110, Martin 4110, Domanick 3000, Fox 3111, Hertlein 2101, Agans 3101, Moore 0000. Totals: 33-12-11-10.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 304 217 6—23 21 4
Mo Valley (10)00 110 0—12 11 3
Errors—Glover, Smith, Williams, Yocum. Gilson, Daniel, Moore. LOB—Mount Union 6, Moshannon Valley 7. 2B—Crisswell 2, Gardner. Gilson. HR—Brodbeck, Crisswell. Daniel 2. SAC—Cramer, Dimoff. HBP—Gresh. CS—Gardner, Sheeder.
Pitching
Mount Union: Yocum—2 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Brodbeck—5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Moore—3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. McCoy—4 IP, 14 H, 16 R, 16 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Broadbeck. LP—McCoy (2-6).