HOUTZDALE — Makenzie Daniel scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to send the Moshannon Valley softball team to a 10-9 victory over visiting Bellwood-Antis.
The Damsels scored three times in the sixth to tie the game at 9-9 and send it to extra frames.
Daniel and Annabeth Anderson hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to tie the game after the Lady Blue Devils had taken a 2-0 lead in their first at bat.
Anderson was 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Daniel was 3-for-4 with the big fly, three runs and an RBI.
Madison McCoy also had three hits and three RBIs, while Tessa Martin and Kylee O’Donnell each scored a pair of runs.
McCoy got the win, tossing four innings of one-hit relief for Anderson, who started and pitched the first four. McCoy allowed just an unearned run and walked two, while striking out five.
Bellwood-Antis—9
P. Martin ss 4321, McKee 2b 4210, Quick cf 5123, Snyder c 4122, Waite 3b 4010, Bardell lf 1000, Hinish lf 1111, A. Snyder p 4110, Focht rf 4000, Garman 1b 4000. Totals: 35-9-10-7.
Moshannon Valley—10
T. Martin 2b 4210, O’Donnell cf 5210, Anderson p-ss 5233, Daniel 3b 4331, McCoy ss-p 4133, A. Robison c 1010, Berg lf 3000, C. Robison rf 2011, Fox ph 1000, Ortegon 0000, L. Martin 1b 4000. Totals: 33-10-13-8.
Score by Innings
Bellwood 202 221 00— 9 10 1
Mo Valley 220 203 01—10 13 1
Errors—Waite; O’Donnell. 2B—Quick; Anderson. HR—Hinish; Daniel, Anderson. HBP—Hinish; Daniel, Anderson. SF—C. Robison.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: A. Snyder—7 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 3 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Anderson—4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; McCoy—4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
WP—McCoy. LP—A. Snyder.