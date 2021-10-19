SAXTON — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team closed out its regular season Tuesday with an 11-0 shutout of host Tussey Mountain.
Sarah McClelland led the scoring outburst with five goals. Salah Perea added three goals.
Sophie Demko notched a goal and an assist and Alena Keith and Janaye Shimmel each netted a goal.
Kate Fox made six saves to record the shutout.
Mo Valley finished off its regular season slate with a record of 6-8.
The Damsels await the District 6 class A playoff seedings for their next opponent.
Moshannon Valley 11,
Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Sarah McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 14:01.
2. Selah Perea, MV, (Sophie Demko), 16:24.
3. Perea, MV, (unassisted), 21:09.
4. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 26:06.
5. Perea, MV, (unassisted), 31:37.
6. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 32:58.
Second Half
7. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 44:10.
8. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 54:00.
9. Alena Keith, MV, (unassisted), 68:30.
10. Janaye Shimmel, MV, (unassisted), 75:00.
11. Demko, MV, (unassisted), 77:35.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 18, Tussey Mountain 9.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 6, Tussey Mountain (Abigail Weaver) 7.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 0, Tussey Mountain 3.