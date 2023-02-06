HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team fell behind visiting Williamsburg 26-5 after one quarter Monday and never recovered, falling to the Lady Pirates by a 72-16 final.
Lexi Clarkson led the Damsels with six points.
Mo Valley dropped to 7-13 overall and 3-10 in the inter County Conference.
The Damsels are back in action Thursday, hosting West Branch.
Williamsburg—72
Hileman 9 0-0 20, Woodruff 5 0-0 10, R. Prough 0 0-0 0, Royer 4 0-0 8, Kagarise 1 0-0 3, Carper 0 0-0 0, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Norris 7 3-4 17, Frye 0 0-0 0, L. Prough 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 3-4 72.
Moshannon Valley—16
Francisco 0 0-0 0, Demko 0 0-0 0, T. Martin 1 0-0 3, McCoy 1 0-0 3, Clarkson 3 0-0 6, Berg 0 0-0 0, Wharton 1 1-2 3, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 1-2 1. Totals: 6 2-4 16.
Three-pointers: Hileman 2, Kagarise; Martin, McCoy.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 26 22 18 6—72
Mo Valley 5 2 5 4—16