JOHNSTOWN — The Moshannon Valley softball team dropped a 15-0 decision to host Conemaugh Valley on Monday.
The Lady Bluejays rapped 13 hits, including a pair of home runs by Bella Grecek. who was 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
Mo Valley slipped to 2-2 with the loss.
The Damsels visit Glendale today,
Moshannon Valley—0
McCoy p-ss 2000, T. Martin c 2000, Daniel 1b 1000, Anderson ss-p 1000, Selvage lf 1000, A. Robison rf 1000, O’Donnell cf 1000, C. Robison 3b 1000, L. Martin lf-2b 1000, Berg 2b-ss 1000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
Conemaugh Valley—15
Winkelman 3b 3110, Davison 2b 2222, Campagna ss 1000, Ledwich c 4123, Beiter p 3111, Hudec 1b 3110, Grecek cf 3334, Stiffler ss-2b 2211, Rosenbaum lf 3100, Rager 1112, Gustkey 1110. Totals: 26-15-13-13.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 0— 0 0 2
Conemaugh Valley 810 6—15 13 0
Errors—C. Robison, Selvage. 2B—Ledwich. 3B—Beiter. HR—Grecek 2. SB—Rosenbaum.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—3 2/3 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 3 SO; Anderson—0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO.
Conemaugh Valley: Beiter—4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Beiter. LP—McCoy (0-1).