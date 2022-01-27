HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team fell to visiting Bellwood-Antis 79-21 on Thursday evening.
Riley Wharton led the Damsels with 10 points.
Mo Valley dropped to 4-12 overall and 0-10 in the Inter County Conference.
The Damsels host Juniata Valley on Monday evening.
Bellwood-Antis—79
McCaulsky 6 0-0 16, McCracken 6 0-0 14, Worthing 6 1-2 13, Partner 4 1-3 11, Clapper 1 0-0 3, Norton 4 2-2 10, Quick 3 1-1 7, Waite 1 1-1 3, Kensinger 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 0-0 2, Watters 0 0-0 0, Turek 0 0-0 0, Bardell 0 0-0 0, Musselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 6-9 79.
Moshannon Valley—21
McClelland 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Demko 0 0-0 0, Wharton 5 0-0 10, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Berg 1 0-0 2, Martin 0 1-4 1, McCoy 1 1-2 4, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Murawski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2-6 21.
Three-pointers: McCaulsky 4, McCracken 2, Partner 2, Clapper; McCoy.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 37 12 21 9—79
Mo Valley 4 8 0 9—21