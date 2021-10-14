HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team fell to visiting Northern Bedford Thursday at CNB Bank Stadium.
Sarah McClelland scored the Damsels’ lone goal, off an Emily Davis assist, midway through the second half to make it a 2-1 game.
But the Lady Panthers tacked on two scores in the final nine minutes to pull away.
Kate Fox made 17 saves for the Damsels, who slipped to 5-8 with the loss.
Mo Valley travels to Tussey Mountain Tuesday.
Northern Bedford 4,
Moshannon Valley 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Abby Kline, NB, (Mariah Hall), 3:47.
2. Hall, NB, (Kline), 15:27.
Second Half
3. Sarah McClelland, MV, (Emily Davis), 59:09.
4. Emily Heck, NB, (unassisted), 71:04.
5. Kline, NB, (unassisted), 74:16.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 9, Northern Bedford 22.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 17, Northern Bedford (Evie Long) 5.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 1, Northern Bedford 6.