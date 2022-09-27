HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team lost in straight sets to visiting Mount Union on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans won with scores of 27-25, 25-16 and 25-20.
Madison McCoy led the Damsels with 14 assists and 10 service points.
Maddie Mills added seven service points and five kills.
Ella Berg and Tessa Martin each recorded four kills. Berg added six digs, while Martin notched five.
Riley Wharton racked up eight digs and Lexi Clarkson collected five.
Mo Valley slipped to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Damsels travel to Juniata Valley on Thursday.