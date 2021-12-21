BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team dropped a 59-15 decision to host Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Riley Wharton led the Damsels with nine points.
Mo Valley slipped to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the ICC.
The Damsels are back on the court Jan. 3 at Harmony.
Mo Valley—15
McClelland 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 1-2 1, Demko 0 0-0 0, Wharton 2 5-6 9, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 1 1-2 3, Mihalko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 7-10 15.
Bellwood-Antis—59
McCaulsky 7 0-0 19, McCracken 1 0-0 2, Worthing 6 0-4 12, Hammond 0 0-0 0, Partner 5 1-2 12, Clapper 3 1-2 7, Norton 1 0-0 2, Waite 0 0-0 0, Quick 0 0-0 0, Hess 2 0-0 5, Kensinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 2-8 59.
Three-pointers: McCaulsky 5, Partner, Hess.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 0 6 1 8—15
Bellwood 14 24 16 5—59