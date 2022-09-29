ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley rallied from a two-set deficit Thursday at Juniata Valley, but ultimately fell in five to the Lady Hornets.
Juniata Valley won the first two sets 25-15 and 27-25, Mo Valley took the next two 25-22 and 25-18 and the Lady Hornets eeked out the victory with a 15-13 fifth set.
Madison McCoy led the Damsels at the line with 20 service points and racked up 33 assists and 11 digs.
Maddie Mills paced Mo Valley at the net with 17 kills and 12 blocks.
Riley Wharton collected 10 service points, 18 digs and five kills, Tessa Martin notched 21 digs and Brooke Mihalko had seven service points, five kills and three blocks.
The Damsels slipped to 4-7 with the loss.
Mo Valley hosts St. Joseph’s on Monday.
Juniata Valley won the junior varsity game 25-4, 24-14.