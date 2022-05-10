ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley softball team fell to host Juniata Valley 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
Abby Gilson had two of the four Damsel hits, including a solo home run in the fifth. MaKenzie Daniel also had two hits.
Mo Valley slipped to 3-8 overall and 2-8 in the Inter County Conference.
The Damsels and Lady Hornets play again today, switching venues to Mo Valley.
Mo Valley—1
Gilson cf 3-1-2, McCoy ss 3-0-0, Daniel 3b 2-0-2, Gresh 1b 2-0-0, Domanick c 1-0-0, Martin 2b 2-0-0, Fox rf 2-0-0, Agans lf 2-0-0, Hertlein, dp 2-0-0, Moore p 0-0-0. Totals: 19-1-4.
Juniata Valley—11
Allison c 4-2-1, Madison Belinda p 4-1-1, Megan Belinda cf 4-2-2, Stewart ss 2-1-1, Houck 2b 2-1-1, Shuff lf 3-1-1, Hartman 3b 3-1-2, Rowe 2b 1-1-1, Payne dp 3-1-2, Brown pr 0-0-0, Thompson rf 0-0-0. Totals: 26-11-12.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 01— 1 4 2
Juniata Valley 603 2x—11 12 0
Errors—Daniel, McCoy. 2B—Megan Belinda. HR—Gilson; Madison Belinda, Stewart.
Pitching
Mo Valley: Moore—4 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Juniata Valley: Madison Belinda—5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Ma. Belinda. LP—Moore (0-2).