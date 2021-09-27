PATTON — Cambria Heights’ Hannah Hite scored three second-half goals to lead the Lady Highlanders over visiting Moshannon Valley 6-5 on Monday.
Hite’s final goal came at 73:19, giving Heights a 6-4 advantage, but Damsel Sarah McClelland responded just 20 seconds later to make it a one-goal game again.
McClelland had three goals and an assist for Mo Valley, which also got two goals from Emily Davis.
Davis’ second goal at 42:27 gave the Damsels a 2-1 lead early in the second half, but Cambria Heights answered with three consecutive goals and never trailed again.
Mo Valley slipped to 2-5 with the loss. The Damsels host Tussey Mountain this evening.
Cambria Heights 6, Mo Valley 5
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Erin Behe, CH, (unassisted), 8:41.
2. Emily Davis, MV, (Sarah McClelland), 31:39.
Second Half
3. Davis, MV, (unassisted), 42:27.
4. Behe, CH, (unassisted), 45:12.
5. Hannah Hite, CH, (unassisted), 62:05.
6. Hite, CH, (unassisted), 67:27.
7. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 67:45.
8. Behe, CH, (unassisted), 70:58.
9. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 72:25.
10. Hite, CH, (unassisted), 73:19.
11. McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 73:39.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 11, Cambria Heights 30.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 24, Cambria Heights (Maria Wendekier) 5
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Cambria Heights 2