PURCHASE LINE — The Moshannon Valley softball team exploded for 12 runs over the final three innings of Wednesday’s game against host Purchase Line to pull away from the Lady Dragons for a 15-5 victory.
The game was tied 3-3 after four innings, but the Damsels scored four in the fifth, three in the sixth and five in the seventh to break open a close game.
Annabeth Anderson and Makenzie Daniel led Mo Valley’s 8-hit attack with two each. Anderson scored two runs and had four RBIs, while Daniel doubled, scored three times and knocked in three.
Madison McCoy picked up the win in the circle, scattering five hits in five innings of work. She walked two batters and struck out five, while allowing three runs. Anderson tossed the final two frames, giving up two unearned runs on a hit and two walks, while fanning four.
The Damsels (2-1) host Mount Union today.
Moshannon Valley—15
McCoy p-ss 5310, T. Martin c 3210, Daniel 1b 5323, Anderson ss-p 4224, O’Donnell cf 5110, A. Robison rf 3101, Fox dp 3011, C. Robison 3b 3100, L. Martin lf 2200, Berg (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 33-15-8-9.
Purchase Line—5
Syster lf 4210, Byers ss 2110, Walker cf 4120, Nedrow c 3010, Adams 3b 4000, Harbrige 1b 4110, Buterbaugh p 3100, Lee dp 2000, Shaw 2b 3000, Mumau (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 29-5-6-0.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 010 243 5—15 8 4
Purchase Line 201 002 0—5 6 5
Errors—A. Robison, C. Robison, Berg, McCoy; Walker, Byers 2, Syster, Nedrow. 2B—Daniel; Harbrige. SAC—A. Robison; Nedrow. SF—Anderson. HBP—Berg (by Adams).
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Anderson—2 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Purchase Line: Buterbaugh—6 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Adams—1 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 0 SO.
WP—McCoy (1-0). LP—Buterbaugh.