SAXTON — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team fell to host Tussey Mountain 9-5 on Monday.
The Lady Titans scored four times in the first 12:55 to take a 4-1 lead.
Selah Perea led the Damsles with three goals and an assist.
Peyton Brink and Abby Reifer each added goals for Mo Valley, which slipped to 1-2 with the loss.
The Damsels host Everett Wednesday.
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Wakefield, TM, unassisted, 1:30.
2. Riley Wakefield, TM, (Karah Husick), 3:45.
3. Selah Perea, MV, unassisted, 6:39.
4. Karah Husick, TM, unassisted, 11:28.
5. Karly Heath, TM, unassisted, 12:55.
6. Abby Reifer, MV, unassisted, 23:35.
7. Karly Heath, TM (Husick), 34:09.
Second Half
8. Perea, MV, unassisted, 45:28.
9. Peyton Brink, MV, (Perea), 49:45.
10. Berkeley Ayers, TM, unassisted, 50:06.
11. Wakefield, TM, (Husick), 59:22.
12. Husick, TM, unassisted, 62:49.
13. Perea, MV, unassisted, 64:48.
14. Husick, TM, unassisted, 74:18.
Shots: Mo Valley 20, Tussey Mountain 17.
Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 8, Tussey Mountain (Maelee Sheeder) 14.
Corner Kicks: Mo Valley 8, Tussey Mountain 3.