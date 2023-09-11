SAXTON — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team fell to host Tussey Mountain 9-5 on Monday.

The Lady Titans scored four times in the first 12:55 to take a 4-1 lead.

Selah Perea led the Damsles with three goals and an assist.

Peyton Brink and Abby Reifer each added goals for Mo Valley, which slipped to 1-2 with the loss.

The Damsels host Everett Wednesday.

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Riley Wakefield, TM, unassisted, 1:30.

2. Riley Wakefield, TM, (Karah Husick), 3:45.

3. Selah Perea, MV, unassisted, 6:39.

4. Karah Husick, TM, unassisted, 11:28.

5. Karly Heath, TM, unassisted, 12:55.

6. Abby Reifer, MV, unassisted, 23:35.

7. Karly Heath, TM (Husick), 34:09.

Second Half

8. Perea, MV, unassisted, 45:28.

9. Peyton Brink, MV, (Perea), 49:45.

10. Berkeley Ayers, TM, unassisted, 50:06.

11. Wakefield, TM, (Husick), 59:22.

12. Husick, TM, unassisted, 62:49.

13. Perea, MV, unassisted, 64:48.

14. Husick, TM, unassisted, 74:18.

Shots: Mo Valley 20, Tussey Mountain 17.

Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 8, Tussey Mountain (Maelee Sheeder) 14.

Corner Kicks: Mo Valley 8, Tussey Mountain 3.

