ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team was upended by Juniata Valley 40-25 on Thursday night.
Madison McCoy was the leading scorer for the Damsels with 10 points.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 6-11 overall and 2-8 in the Inter County Conference. The Damsels host Mount Union on Monday in a varsity only matchup beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Moshannon Valley—25
Reifer 0 0-0 0, T. Martin 0 0-0 0, L. Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 3 3-4 10, Clarkson 2 0-0 4, Berg 0 0-0 0, Wharton 2 1-4 5, Mihalko 1 2-2 4, Lewis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 6-10 25.
Juniata Valley—40
K. Coffman 1 2-2 4, Moskel 5 0-0 13, Hopsicker 2 0-0 4, Ad. Russel 0 0-0 0, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Taylor 3 5-6 12. Hartman 2 3-4 7, Anderson 0 0-0 0, G. Coffman 0 0-0 0, Mowrer 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, Am. Russel 0 0-0 0, Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-12 40.
Three-pointers: McCoy. Moskel 3, Taylor.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 12 2 7 4—25
Juniata Valley 12 11 8 9—40