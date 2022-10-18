HOUTZDALE — Led by its two seniors Sophia Demko and Janaye Shimmel, the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team took down visiting Tussey Mountain 6-1 Tuesday at CBN Bank Stadium in their season finale.
Shimmel scored four goals, including one off an Autumn Shoff assist just 70 seconds into the game, and Demko netted a goal and recorded two assists.
Marley Reese added a goal and an assist. Selah Perea assisted on Reese’s goal, which was the final tally of the game and happened exactly 60 seconds after Shimmel’s fourth.
The Damsels finished their season with a record of 6-9.
Moshannon Valley 6,
Tussey Mountain 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Janaye Shimmel, MV, (Autumn Shoff), 1:10
2. Shimmel, MV, (Marley Reese), 9:42
3. Sophia Demko, MV, (unassisted), 16:39
4. Shimmel, MV, (Demko), 21:14
5. Lacy Kendall, TM, (unassisted), 38:40
Second Half
6. Shimmel, MV, (Demko), 50:06
7. Reese, MV, (Selah Perea), 51:56
Shots: Tussey Mountain 3, Mo Valley 25.
Saves: Tussey Mountain (Paiton Black) 19, Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 2.
Corner Kicks: Tussey Mountain 1, Mo Valley 2.