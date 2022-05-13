WESTOVER — The Moshannon Valley softball team defeated host Harmony 17-2 in four innings on Friday.
The Damsels had just six hits, but drew 13 walks and were hit by pitches three times.
Justise Hertlein and MaKenzie Daniel led the Damsels with two hits and three runs apiece. Daniel also knocked in three.
Abby Gilson, Kate Fox and Jaley Agans all scored twice for Mo Valley.
Jaylee Beck doubled and scored for the Lady Owls. Aaralyn Sward picked up an RBI.
Gabrielle Moore was the winning pitcher. She allowed just one earned run on two hits in four innings of work. Moore walked two batters and struck out six.
Mo Valley improved to 5-10 overall and 2-5 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Harmony slipped to 0-13 overall and 0-6 in MVL play.
The Damsels are back in action Monday, hosting Glendale.
The Lady Owls visit Curwensville Tuesday for a doubleheader.
Moshannon Valley—17
Gilson cf 1200, Hertlein dp 2320, Daniel ss 2323, Gresh 1b 3111, Martin 2b 2110, McCoy ss 2101, Berg ss 1000, Fox rf 2201, Domanick c 4100, Agans lf 1201, Moore (flex) p 0000. Totals: 20-17-6-7.
Harmony—2
Winings c 2000, Cunkleman cf 2000, Beck 3b 2110, Yarnell ss 1100, Sward 1b 1011, Davis 2000, Sheredy lf 1000, Oldaker p 1000, Dotts dp 1000, Arnold (flex) rf 0000, Lynch (flex) 0000. Totals: 13-2-2-1.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley (12)31 1—17 6 0
Harmony 200 0— 2 2 6
Errors—Davis 4, Oldaker, Sheredy. LOB—Mo Valley 6, Harmony 1. 2B—Beck. HBP—Martin, McCoy. SB—Hertlein, Gilson; Yarnell.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Moore—4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Harmony: Oldaker—4 IP, 6 H, 17 R, 6 ER, 13 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Moore (1-2). Yarnell (0-2).