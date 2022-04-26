BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley softball team scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to blow open a close game and pick up a 14-4 victory over host Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Madison McCoy paced the Damsels with two hits and had two RBIs. MaKenzie Daniel had a double and two RBIs, while Madeline Gresh hit a home run and recorded two RBIs. Kate Fox also had two RBIs.
Jaley Agans, Daniel, Fox and Gresh each scored two runs.
Mo Valley improved to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the Inter County Conference.
The Damsels host West Branch on Thursday.
Moshannon Valley—14
Gilson cf 4100, Agans lf 2211, Daniel ss 3212, Gresh 1b 2212, Hertlein pr 0000, McCoy p 3122, Domanick 3b 3110, Martin c 5111, Fox rf 2212, Berg 2b 2211. Totals: 26-14-9-7.
Bellwood-Antis—4
Quick lf 4121, Snyder 2b 4010, Waite p 4000, McCracken ss 3111, Garman 3b 3011, Kyle cf 4010, Bardell rf 3201, Walters 1b 3011, Eamigh c 2000.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 003 011 9—14 9 3
Bellwood 110 100 1— 5 7 0
Errors—Domanick, Daniel, Fox. 2B—Daniel. HR—Gresh. HBP—Domanick 2. SB—Agans.