WINGATE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team suffered an 8-0 setback to host Bald Eagle Area on Saturday.
Addison Burns and Abby Hoover each scored twice for the Lady Eagles.
Kate Fox made 20 saves for the Damsels, who dipped to 2-5 with the loss.
Mo Valley hosts Cambria Heights on Wednesday.
Bald Eagle Area, 8, Mo Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Heather Leskovansky, BEA, (unassisted) 3:41.
2. Adrienne Hacker, BEA, (unassisted) 6:14.
3. Addison Burns, BEA, (unassisted) 14:01.
4. Abby Hoover, BEA, (unassisted) 21:48.
Second Half
5. Hoover, BEA, (unassisted) 48:01.
6. Alex Hacker, BEA, (unassisted) 50:48.
7. Own Goal, BEA, 59:11.
8. Burns, BEA, (Chloe Cunningham) 68:55.
Shots: Mo Valley 3, Bald Eagle 26.
Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 20, Bald Eagle (Angelina Grieb) 3.
Corner Kicks: Mo Valley 0, Bald Eagle 6.