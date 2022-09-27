Janaye Shimmel HS
SAXTON — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team shut out host Tussey Mountain 6-0 on Tuesday.

Selah Perea and Janaye Shimmel led the Damsels with two goals each. Sophia Demko and Autumn Shoff also scored for Mo Valley.

The Damsels outshot the Lady Titans 31-4.

Kate Fox made three saves to earn the shutout.

Mo Valley improved to 3-7 with the win. The Damsels played Everett Wednesday but results were unknown at press time.

Mo Valley 6, Tussey Mountain 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Selah Perea, MV, 6:40.

2. Perea, MV, 34:29.

Second Half

3. Janaye Shimmel, MV, 41:23.

4. Sophia Demko, MV, 56:40.

5. Autumn Shoff, MV, 57:48.

6. Shimmel, MV, 73:57.

Shots: Mo Valley 31, Tussey Mountain 4.

Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 3, Tussey Mountain (Paiton Black 13, L. Ayers 5) 18.

Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Tussey Mountain 2.

