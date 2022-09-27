SAXTON — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team shut out host Tussey Mountain 6-0 on Tuesday.
Selah Perea and Janaye Shimmel led the Damsels with two goals each. Sophia Demko and Autumn Shoff also scored for Mo Valley.
The Damsels outshot the Lady Titans 31-4.
Kate Fox made three saves to earn the shutout.
Mo Valley improved to 3-7 with the win. The Damsels played Everett Wednesday but results were unknown at press time.
Mo Valley 6, Tussey Mountain 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Selah Perea, MV, 6:40.
2. Perea, MV, 34:29.
Second Half
3. Janaye Shimmel, MV, 41:23.
4. Sophia Demko, MV, 56:40.
5. Autumn Shoff, MV, 57:48.
6. Shimmel, MV, 73:57.
Shots: Mo Valley 31, Tussey Mountain 4.
Saves: Mo Valley (Kate Fox) 3, Tussey Mountain (Paiton Black 13, L. Ayers 5) 18.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 2, Tussey Mountain 2.