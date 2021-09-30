HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team scored three times in a span of less than minutes on the way to a 3-0 victory over Everett Thursday evening at VNB Bank Stadium.
Sarah McClelland started the scoring with an unassisted tally at 34:04 and Selah Pera followed that up with a goal at 36:18. Emily Davis assisted on the goal.
Just 33 seconds later, McClelland added another unassisted goal.
Kate Fox made one save in goal to record the shutout for the Damsels, who improved to 4-5 overall and 4-2 in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley returns to action Tuesday, hosting West Branch.
Moshannon Valley 3,
Everett 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Sarah McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 34:04.
2. Selah Perea, MV,(Emily Davis), 36:18.
3. McClelland. MV, (unassisted), 36:51.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 28, Everett 6
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Kate Fox) 1, Everett (Kara Valentine) 16
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 3, Everett 3.