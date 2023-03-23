BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley softball team opened its season Wednesday with a 10-0 shutout of host Bellwood-Antis.
Annabeth Anderson tossed the complete game, 6-hitter. She walked two Lady Devils and struck out 11.
Makenzie Daniel paced Mo Valley’s 15-hit attack with five. Madison McCoy added three hits and scored three runs. Kate Fox and Eva Robison both added a pair of hits. Ella Berg and Tessa Martin both scored two runs.
Mo Valley is back in action Tuesday, hosting West Branch.
Moshannon Valley—10
McCoy ss 5330, T. Martin c 2211, Daniel 1b 5150, Anderson p 4010, O’Donnell cf 4101, A. Robison rf 3021, Fox dp 4021, Berg 2b 3210, L. Martin lf 2000, Walstrom lf 1100, C. Robison 0000. Totals: 33-10-15-4.
Bellwood-Antis—0
P. Martin ss 3010, Quick cf 4020, McKee 2b 3020, Snyder p 3000, Garman 3b 3000, A. Snyder c 3010, Waite rf 3000, Focht 1b 2000, Bardell lf 3000. Totals: 27-0-6-0.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 120 400 3—10 15 1
Bellwood 000 000 0— 0 6 4
LOB—Mo Valley 10, Bellwood-Antis 8.
Pitching
Mo Valley: Anderson—7 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: Snyder—7 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 8 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Anderson. LP—Snyder.